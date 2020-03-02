Coloradans who voted for Pete Buttigieg can’t get a new ballot. A lawmaker wants to look at changing the rules.

Coloradans who already turned of their ballots with votes for presidential candidates who’ve since dropped out can’t redo their ballots this yr — however lawmakers are discussing whether or not that may be an possibility in future presidential primaries.

Elections officers have been encouraging voters to show of their Tremendous Tuesday mail ballots early so outcomes might be accessible earlier within the state’s first presidential main in 20 years, however meaning some voters chosen candidates who’re now not within the race, comparable to Pete Buttigieg.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold famous Sunday on social media that Colorado voters who crammed out ballots however haven’t turned them in can nonetheless acquire new ballots or cross out their earlier choice and decide a brand new candidate by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

When you’ve got marked a poll however haven’t returned it, you possibly can change your choice by crossing out your first decide after which marking the oval subsequent to your most popular candidate. Or, you will get a alternative poll in-person at a VSPC. Go to https://t.co/OQ2SXOeniQ. — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) March 2, 2020

However what if there was another choice?

Home Majority Chief Alec Garnett instructed reporters Monday morning that there needs to be a dialogue a few attainable statutory change to permit voters sooner or later to make their voices heard by Election Day.

“Every voter should have the opportunity, even if their vote was cast for the election, and their candidate dropped out, to go in to the county clerk and have the opportunity to pull a provisional ballot and vote for who remains in the race,” Garnett stated.

“These are some issues that I don’t think the Legislature discussed as that bill was making its way through the process, so it’s something I think we should be talking with both sides of the aisle on,” Garnett stated.

Solely three different states maintain all mail-ballot statewide elections, in line with the Nationwide Convention of State Legislatures, making the difficulty of voting early for a candidate which will drop out early pretty distinctive.

Garnett stated he hasn’t spoken to lawmakers about particular options, however after the outcomes got here in from South Carolina’s caucus and former mayor Buttigieg’s announcement Sunday, he has heard from constituents asking what they’ll do.

“I think it was a little frustrating on my end to say, ‘There’s nothing you can do,’” he stated.

It is a growing story and might be up to date.