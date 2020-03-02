Clare Crawley’s Ex Benoît Beauséjour-Savard Says She’ll Be the Best Bachelorette Ever

Paul Hebert/ABC
Clare Crawley is taking an opportunity on discovering love—on TV—once more. After showing on The Bachelor, Bachelor Paradise and Bachelor Winter Video games, Clare was introduced as the brand new star of The Bachelorette season 16. At 38 years previous, she’s one of many present’s oldest stars.
Clare famously walked away from Juan Pablo Galavis in his season of The Bachelor, however stated sure to Benoît Beauséjour-Savard on the Bachelor Winter Video games and the 2 had been engaged to be married. Clearly, they did not make it down the aisle, however Benoît continues to be wishing his ex-fiancé luck on her new journey. He took to Instagram to share his good needs publicly after Clare was revealed as the brand new Bachelorette star throughout an look on Good Morning America.
“Congratulations to this gem!! She can be a tremendous Bachelorette. She is wise, enjoyable, sturdy, is aware of what she desires and most significantly, she is going to name out the blokes messing round!! Hell yeah!! Good Luck in your journey to search out love @clarecrawley!! You may be the very best ���� #thebestbacheloretteever,” Benoît posted on Instagram with a photograph of the 2 of them.
See it beneath.
On Good Morning America, Clare stated her age is a bonus.
“For me, it simply is extra years below my belt, extra studying and realizing what I would like, what I do not need,” she stated.
As for what she’s on the lookout for, Clare had this to say: “Actually, for me, a very powerful factor is I need a man who will take off his armor. Who is robust, however is prepared to take off the physique armor, open himself up and be weak and I feel that’s some severe energy proper there. So, I need a man who can do this.”
She would not have a bodily sort, she stated.
“Actually, it is all what’s on the within for me. I do not care. The surface, if you happen to line up the blokes that I’ve dated prior to now, there isn’t any one factor I am on the lookout for bodily. It is extra in the event that they exit of their method for me and so they make me really feel particular. That is about me now.”
The Bachelorette premieres Monday, Might 18 at eight p.m. on ABC.
