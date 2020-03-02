Clare Crawley’s Ex Benoît Beauséjour-Savard Says She’ll Be the Best Bachelorette Ever

Clare Crawley is taking an opportunity on discovering love—on TV—once more. After showing on The Bachelor, Bachelor Paradise and Bachelor Winter Video games, Clare was introduced as the brand new star of The Bachelorette season 16. At 38 years previous, she’s one of many present’s oldest stars.

Clare famously walked away from Juan Pablo Galavis in his season of The Bachelor, however stated sure to Benoît Beauséjour-Savard on the Bachelor Winter Video games and the 2 had been engaged to be married. Clearly, they did not make it down the aisle, however Benoît continues to be wishing his ex-fiancé luck on her new journey. He took to Instagram to share his good needs publicly after Clare was revealed as the brand new Bachelorette star throughout an look on Good Morning America.