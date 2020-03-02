clare-crawley-is-the-star-of-the-bachelorette-season-16

Paul Hebert/ABC
The brand new Bachelorette has been discovered, and he or she’s a little bit of a shock.
ABC simply introduced that the most recent star of the Bachelor franchise is none apart from Clare Crawley . The announcement was made on Monday morning on Good Morning America. The brand new Bachelorette herself was there on the morning present to debate her return to the franchise and the journey she’s about to embark on.
Clare, who first got here to the franchise on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2014. She’s 38, has lived by two Bachelor in Paradise seasons, and even ended up engaged after Bachelor Winter Video games, however that relationship did not final lengthy. Now she will get her fourth likelihood at Bachelor love.
Throughout an interview with Lara Spencer, Clare mentioned she “actually simply discovered” on Saturday, Feb. 29. “Are you able to consider it?” she requested.
“I’m in search of a person that is rather like my dad. Robust, loving, light, compassionate and only a actual, real, form man,” Clare mentioned on her season of The Bachelor.
This announcement comes simply hours earlier than a brand new episode of Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor. Tonight, ABC can also be set to air the “Girls Inform All” episode.
Throughout her Good Morning America interview, Clare mentioned she is open to relationship youthful males, however mentioned the contestants on this season of The Bachelor are like “infants.” At 38, Clare skews on the older aspect of Bachelor Nation stars and he or she thinks that can be utilized to her benefit. “For me, it simply is extra years underneath my belt, extra studying and understanding what I need, what I do not need,” she mentioned.
On the subject of the kind of man she’s in search of, Clare mentioned she needs any person who can strip every thing away.
“Truthfully, for me, a very powerful factor is I desire a man who will take off his armor, who is robust, however is prepared to take off the physique armor, open himself up and be susceptible. And I feel that is a few critical power proper there. So, I desire a man who can try this,” she mentioned.
When it comes to a message to producers about potential matches, Clare mentioned she is not in search of one factor bodily.
“Truthfully, it is all what’s on the within for me. I do not care. The surface, for those who line up the blokes that I’ve dated prior to now, there is not any one factor I am in search of bodily. It is extra in the event that they exit of their manner for me they usually make me really feel particular. That is about me now,” she mentioned.
The Bachelorette will start filming in simply a few weeks as The Bachelor finishes out season 24. “The Girls Inform All” airs tonight together with the reveal of Peter’s remaining two women, whereas the two-night finale begins subsequent Monday at eight p.m. on ABC.
Watch E! Information weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!
E! Is All over the place
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our US version?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our Canadian version?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our UK version?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our Australian version?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our Asia version?
E! ist überall
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Model anschauen?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our German version?
E! est partout
Une model adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public worldwide. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our French version?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?