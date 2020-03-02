clare-crawley-is-the-star-of-the-bachelorette-season-16

The brand new Bachelorette has been discovered, and he or she’s a little bit of a shock.

ABC simply introduced that the most recent star of the Bachelor franchise is none apart from Clare Crawley . The announcement was made on Monday morning on Good Morning America. The brand new Bachelorette herself was there on the morning present to debate her return to the franchise and the journey she’s about to embark on.

Clare, who first got here to the franchise on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2014. She’s 38, has lived by two Bachelor in Paradise seasons, and even ended up engaged after Bachelor Winter Video games, however that relationship did not final lengthy. Now she will get her fourth likelihood at Bachelor love.

Throughout an interview with Lara Spencer, Clare mentioned she “actually simply discovered” on Saturday, Feb. 29. “Are you able to consider it?” she requested.