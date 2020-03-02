clare-crawley-is-the-new-star-of-the-bachelorette:-look-back-at-her-journey-to-find-love

Clare Crawley is on the brink of hand out the roses.

The 38-year-old actuality TV celeb is ready to star on season 16 of The Bachelorette.

The massive information was revealed on Monday’s episode of Good Morning America.

“I need a man who is powerful however is keen to take off the physique armor, open himself up and be weak,” she mentioned. “I believe that’s some critical power proper there. So, I need a man who can do this.”

Whereas there was definitely hypothesis Crawley could be the one to get the gig, the hairstylist from Sacramento, Calif. mentioned she simply discovered on Saturday that she’d be returning to The Bachelor mansion.

“So surprising! Are you able to imagine this?” she requested Lara Spencer. “I can not imagine—I imply, six years later? What is occurring?”

Followers met Crawley on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor. They then watched her proceed her journey to seek out love on Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Video games.