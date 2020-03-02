Clare Crawley Is Officially The Next Bachelorette And Here’s What Twitter Has To Say About It

Soooooo…Bachelor Nation alum Clare Crawley was simply introduced as the following Bachelorette!!!

The 38-year-old hairstylist appeared on Juan Pablo’s season of The Bachelor (the place she sported a pretend child bump upon assembly him), Bachelor in Paradise (twice), and The Bachelor Winter Video games. However this time, SHE 👏 IS 👏 IN 👏 CONTROL. 👏


ABC

For essentially the most half, persons are fairly psyched about getting a Bachelorette who is not a 22-year-old aspiring Instagram influencer:

Clare as The Bachelorette coming in to absolute OBLITERATE these 22 year old Instagram influencers. What a legendary move. #TheBachelorette

This one paragraph perfectly sums up exactly how I feel about Clare being named #TheBachelorette

#TheBachelorette not picking a child whose resume only consists of being an “Instagram influencer”

All the 23 year olds from Peter’s season when they heard they lost #TheBachelorette spot to an actual mature woman:

Me getting ready to throw hands at all the people calling Clare too old like women expire after 30 #TheBachelorette

Nonetheless, others had been…uh…NOT so pleased:

Making Clare Crawley the bachelorette is has actually solidified my theory that bachelor producers have 2 brain cells. Lets have a bunch of mid 40yr old men date 38yr old Clare just so we have middle aged men ready to date the infants from Pete’s season for BIP #thebachelorette

when i heard the Bachelorette announcement *cries in Tayshia* #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette

Did we want Clare? No Did we want Peter? No Did we want Hannah? No Did we want Arie? No The producers thrive on ruining any trust we have in them #TheBachelorette

Did we wish Clare? No
Did we wish Peter? No
Did we wish Hannah? No
Did we wish Arie? No

The producers thrive on ruining any belief now we have in them
#TheBachelorette

Others criticized the range of the present as a result of they went with yet one more white, blonde-haired lady:

I love how the Bachelorette producers’ idea of diversity is a blonde woman who’s just a bit older than the other blonde women they considered. #TheBachelorette

Me and the 5 other people on the planet who were still holding out hope that they might pick a Bachelorette that was not a blonde haired white woman: #TheBachelorette

However given the choice, Clare does look like somebody who can maintain her personal and can give us some prime actuality TV moments:

I imply…her and the Therapist Raccoon™?!

ALSO in case you’re unfamiliar with her, here’s Clare Crawley getting some emotional support from a thoughtful raccoon #TheBachelorette @Clare_Crawley

And…ALL OF THIS THRILLING CHAOS?!?!?!?!??!

No matter the whole lot, here is to Clare, her second, and yet one more season of delectable Bachelorocity!!!!!!!!!!!!

Special thanks to the petty trash women of Peter’s season for being so awful that they had to go looking to previous seasons for someone worthy of being the Bachelorette. Finally Clare gets what she deserved years ago! 👑🎉🎉🍾 #thebachelorette #BachelorNation #thebachelor

What do you consider Clare because the Bachelorette?! Inform us within the feedback!

