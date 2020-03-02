clare-crawley-is-officially-the-next-bachelorette-and-here’s-what-twitter-has-to-say-about-it

Soooooo…Bachelor Nation alum Clare Crawley was simply introduced as the following Bachelorette!!!
The 38-year-old hairstylist appeared on Juan Pablo’s season of The Bachelor (the place she sported a pretend child bump upon assembly him), Bachelor in Paradise (twice), and The Bachelor Winter Video games. However this time, SHE 👏 IS 👏 IN 👏 CONTROL. 👏
For essentially the most half, persons are fairly psyched about getting a Bachelorette who is not a 22-year-old aspiring Instagram influencer:
Nonetheless, others had been…uh…NOT so pleased:
Others criticized the range of the present as a result of they went with yet one more white, blonde-haired lady:
However given the choice, Clare does look like somebody who can maintain her personal and can give us some prime actuality TV moments:
I imply…her and the Therapist Raccoon™?!
And…ALL OF THIS THRILLING CHAOS?!?!?!?!??!
No matter the whole lot, here is to Clare, her second, and yet one more season of delectable Bachelorocity!!!!!!!!!!!!
What do you consider Clare because the Bachelorette?! Inform us within the feedback!