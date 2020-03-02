clare-crawley:-5-things-to-know-about-star-of-‘the-bachelorette,’-38,-for-season-16

It’s official: Clare Crawley is the star of ‘The Bachelorette’ for the present’s 16th season. The thrilling information was made on ‘GMA’ on March 2, almost two weeks forward of filming.

With two extra weeks of The Bachelor to go, ABC is already trying ahead to the subsequent season of The Bachelorette! For season 16, issues are being modified up, as the lady who was chosen to steer the present is NOT a former contestant from the present season of The Bachelor. As a substitute, ABC has gone again a number of seasons and chosen 38-year-old Clare Crawley because the star of The Bachelorette season 16! It’s been two years since Clare has appeared on a Bachelor Nation present, so right here’s a refresher to get to know her higher:

1. She bought engaged on ‘Bachelor Winter Games.’ Clare’s most up-to-date look within the Bachelor Nation franchise was throughout Bachelor Winter Video games within the winter of 2018. In the course of the present, she discovered herself in a love triangle with Benoit Beausejour-Savard and Christian Rauch. She broke Benoit’s coronary heart by selecting Christian, however her relationship with Christian didn’t make it till the tip of the present. After filming, Clare re-connected with Benoit, and he proposed to her on the reunion particular, which aired in Feb. 2018. Sadly, the pair’s relationship ended by April 2018.

2. She first appeared on season 18 of ‘The Bachelor’. Clare was a contestant on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor. Like a lot of Juan Pablo’s relationships on the present, his romance with Clare had a whole lot of ups and downs. Clare made it to the ultimate rose ceremony, however Juan Pablo eradicated her and selected Nikki Ferrell as an alternative. Nonetheless, Clare left the present in an epic style, telling JP off one final time earlier than making her exit!

3. She’s been on two seasons of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’. After her break up from Juan Pablo, Clare went to Bachelor in Paradise for the present’s first season in 2014. Nonetheless, issues didn’t go nice, and she or he discovered herself concerned in some drama with AshLee Frazier, which led her to give up throughout week 5. She returned for the present’s second season in 2015, the place she made waves for telling the contestants that the season 1 solid was ‘more genuine.’ She was eradicated throughout week three when nobody gave her a rose.

4. She’s a hairstylist. Clare was working as a hairstylist throughout her first look on The Bachelor, and remains to be in that discipline right this moment. She works at De Facto Salon in Sacramento, California, based on her Instagram web page.

5. She’s the oldest star of ‘The Bachelorette’. At 38 years outdated (and turning 39 throughout filming), Clare would be the oldest star The Bachelorette has ever had. Lots of the ladies named the Bachelorette had been of their late 20s. Earlier than Clare, Rachel Lindsay was the oldest at 32 years outdated. This probably got here after a requirement from viewers to solid older, because it appeared that the intentions of the youthful contestants weren’t severe sufficient.