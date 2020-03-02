claire-foy,-andrew-scott-take-home-top-prize-at-2020-whatsonstage-awards

WENN/Mario Mitsis/Avalon

The awards ceremony, the place the victors are determined by a public vote, additionally sees new musical ‘And Juliet’ dominating the winners checklist by securing 6 of the 13 awards it was nominated for.

Claire Foy and Andrew Scott have been among the many winners on the WhatsOnStage Awards in London on Sunday night time (March 01).

“The Crown” star took residence the Greatest Actress in a Play prize for her efficiency in Lungs, whereas “Fleabag” heartthrob Scott was awarded the Greatest Actor in a Play gong for “Current Laughter”.

Scott beat out Claire’s “The Crown” co-star Matt Smith to win his award – Smith reunited with Foy to star in Lungs, the story of a “conflicted couple who wrestle with big modern dilemmas surrounding the duty of bringing new life into an more and more precarious world”.

The manufacturing, which incorporates songs by Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake and imagines what would have occurred if Juliet had lived after Romeo died in William Shakespeare’s traditional “Romeo and Juliet”, noticed Miriam-Teak Lee topped Greatest Actress in a Musical, whereas additionally successful prizes in technical classes akin to costume and set design, sound and lighting.

Sheffield Theatres’ “Lifetime of Pi” was named Greatest New Play – marking the primary time the award has been gained by a venue exterior London – whereas different notable winners on the night included Scott’s “Current Laughter” co-star Sophie Thompson, who took residence the Greatest Supporting Actress in a Play prize.

