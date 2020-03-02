christopher-robinson:-5-things-to-know-about-amanda-knox’s-new-husband

Whereas Amanda Knox and Christopher Robinson legally wed in 2018, the couple simply mentioned their vows in entrance of their family members on February 29, 2020. Be taught extra about Amanda’s husband!

Amanda Knox is a married lady. The podcast host and writer, who was exonerated for the 2007 homicide of her roommate in Italy, tied the knot together with her boyfriend of 5 years, Christopher Robinson, on February 29. Amanda, 32, and Christopher’s out of this world, Leap Day wedding ceremony was attended by household and pals rocking costumes — every little thing from Star Wars characters, to flappers, to Egyptian gods, and French revolutionaries. Whereas the world is aware of Amanda’s story, Christopher hasn’t confronted the identical large media protection. Right here’s 5 info in regards to the author who simply grew to become her husband:

1. He’s a printed writer and poet. Christopher’s work has appeared in publications just like the satire web site McSweeney’s, in addition to The Kenyon Overview. He was additionally a Yale Youthful Poet Prize finalist. He’s written two books: Conflict of the Encyclopaedists, and Ship Us, each with co-author Gavin Kovite. Ship Us, in keeping with the authors’ profile on their writer’s web site, “is a prescient and provocative literary novel that moves swiftly through near-future Detroit as a black social-media activist leads a campaign against Amazon, whose new fleet of delivery drones offers rebirth to the blighted city while threatening to magnify existing racial inequalities.”

2. He and Amanda began relationship in 2015. Christopher and Amanda met when she was reviewing his guide, Conflict of the Encyclopaedists, for a neighborhood journal. Although they held their wild, costumed wedding ceremony in February 2020, they revealed that they’d really married privately in December 2018 “to simplify our taxes and insurance,” Amanda mentioned in an August 2019 assertion.

3. He produces and writes for Amanda’s podcast. Christopher and his spouse created The Fact About True Crime with Amanda Knox, which is now in its fourth season. The podcast “goes beyond the sensational headlines and snap judgments of bystanders and tabloids, as host Amanda Knox brings her unique perspective on the justice system to look at some of the most shocking crimes of our lifetimes through a whole new lens.”

4. His 2018 proposal to Amanda was E.T. the Additional-Terrestrial themed. Christopher led Amanda outdoors, the place it appeared like a meteorite landed of their yard. “I had been thinking about this, but it’s already happened in the future,” Christopher mentioned in a video taken in the course of the proposal. “It’s happening now. I don’t have a ring, but I do have a big rock. Will you stay with me until the last star in the last galaxy burns out and even after that? Amanda Marie Knox, will you marry me?” She clearly says sure!

5. He’s a scholar. Christopher acquired his undergraduate diploma from Boston College, and has an MFA from Hunter Faculty. He’s additionally a MacDowell Colony fellow.