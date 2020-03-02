chrissy-teigen-is-coming-for-judge-judy’s-gavel-in-chrissy’s-court-first-look

Chrissy’s Court docket is about to be in session.

Chrissy Teigen‘s new Quibi present is on its method to fill the void Choose Judy will likely be leaving when her present ends later this yr, as Chrissy takes on “actual individuals, actual instances, and actual, legally binding selections.”

“In case you thought Chrissy Teigen could not develop into an precise courtroom choose, you have been overruled,” the present’s official description reads. “In every episode of Chrissy’s Court docket, Chrissy Teigen reigns supreme because the ‘choose’ over one small claims case. Chrissy’s mother turned ‘bailiff,’ Pepper Thai, maintains order within the courtroom. On this courtroom, Chrissy’s selections are last and binding.”

Chrissy shared a fast clip of the present in November, which options her asking a person named Fred if he ever cheated in his yr and a half relationship. It is actual brief, however sufficient of a style to guess that that is going to be extraordinarily enjoyable.

The brand new pics, which you’ll be able to see above and beneath, additionally make us suppose that is positively going to be price getting Quibi for.