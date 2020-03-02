chris-pratt-is-ready-to-hit-28-million-instagram-followers-in-hilarious-video

Chris Pratt is on a mission.

On Sunday, the Guardians of the Galaxy star put a particular request into the Instagram-sphere, hoping to spice up his follower rely from a powerful 27.9 million to 28 million.

“Guys, I am sitting right here realizing that I am at 27.9 million followers. 27.9,” he stated in a message on his Instagram Tales. “Which means, if I get only one extra follower, I will probably be at 20…27.9 million nonetheless.” Ever so decided, Chris tried to rely what number of followers he would wish to achieve his purpose. He continued, “But when I get seven extra followers, that—I do not…I do not know the maths however I am virtually to 28 million.”

Math apart, the Parks and Recreation alum is certainly heading in the right direction in direction of the social media milestone. Identified for his humorous posts, Chris’ Instagram is full of every part from backstage set moments to lovely tributes to his spouse Katherine Schwarzenegger.