chatfield-crushes-legacy-in-lopsided-win

The Chatfield Chargers simply put away the Legacy Lightning by a rating of 55-33 on Tuesday.

Grace Talbot lead Chatfield with 19 factors scored whereas additionally recording 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Ashley Lengthy and Talea Kuennen additionally had stable video games contributing seven factors every.

Legacy was paced in scoring by Halle Mackiewicz who scored 20 factors, whereas additionally recording 9 rebounds and one help. Ally Welch and Katie Paredes additionally had stable performances contributing 4 factors every.

Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Put up right this moment



This story was created with expertise offered by Knowledge Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is on the market.