chaparral-beats-grand-junction-in-58-27-victory

Chaparral let it rain from past the arc, drilling 46.7% of their photographs of their 58-27 victory over Grand Junction on Tuesday.

Chaparral was lead in scoring by Jessica Formento who put up 16 factors whereas additionally recording six rebounds and 4 assists. Avery Bang and Payton Bang additionally had respectable performances contributing 16 factors and 10 factors, respectively.

Grand Junction has not reported any group or participant statistics from this contest.

Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

This story was created with know-how supplied by Knowledge Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is out there.