celtic-and-doddie-to-host-mnd-fundraiser





















1:39



Doddie Weir and Neil Lennon launched the Lions’ Roar Charity Match, which is able to increase funds for MND analysis and remedy

Doddie Weir and Neil Lennon launched the Lions’ Roar Charity Match, which is able to increase funds for MND analysis and remedy

Celtic and rugby legend Doddie Weir will be a part of forces to host a fundraising soccer match to help analysis and different initiatives geared toward tackling Motor Neurone Illness (MND).

The Celtic FC Basis and the My Identify’5 Doddie Basis have organised the Lions’ Roar Charity Match, which is able to happen at Celtic Park on Friday, Could 8, the evening earlier than the Scottish Cup Remaining.

The worlds of soccer, rugby and leisure will mix to boost funds which might be equally cut up between each foundations, with the cash raised for Celtic FC Basis executed so in reminiscence of membership legend Jimmy Johnstone, who died of MND in 2006.

Johnstone scored 130 objectives in 515 appearances for the Hoops and was one of many ‘Lisbon Lions’ as Celtic famously turned the primary British membership to win the European Cup after they defeated Inter Milan 2-1 on Could 25 1967.

Doddie Weir OBE earned 61 caps for Scotland throughout a profitable enjoying profession, represented the British and Irish Lions on their profitable tour of South Africa in 1997, and received championships along with his two membership sides, Melrose and Newcastle Falcons.

The Lions’ Roar Charity Match 🦁⚽️🏉 🏟️ Celtic Park

📅 08/05/20

⌚️ 7pm The worlds of soccer, rugby and leisure be a part of forces, United Towards MND! 🍀 🟢 @FoundationCFC x @MNDoddie5 ⚪️ — Celtic Soccer Membership (@CelticFC) March 2, 2020

In June 2017, Weir revealed he was affected by MND and has since labored tirelessly to earn funds by his basis to assist analysis into the causes of MND, examine potential cures and to help people affected by MND.

Agnes Johnstone, Jimmy’s widow mentioned: “Our household is so honoured that Jimmy’s legacy and reminiscence is now being utilized in such a constructive means to assist others.

“Like Doddie, Jimmy confronted an enormous battle in opposition to MND and he tackled his problem with actual braveness and dedication.

“We want to thank Celtic and Doddie for all their nice work in supporting the battle in opposition to MND. Doddie is a real inspiration to us all and our household are watching with real admiration.

“We hope as many individuals as doable help Doddie and Celtic by this nice occasion, in order that so many different deserving individuals can profit.”

Jimmy Johnstone was a part of the Lisbon Lions aspect that received the European Cup in 1967

“It’s a nice honour and privilege to have the My Identify’5 Doddie Basis related to Celtic and their long-established charity, Celtic FC Basis,” Weir mentioned on the launch of the occasion, which additionally noticed Celtic supervisor Neil Lennon in attendance.

“We’ve got solely been in existence for lower than three years, however in that point we’ve raised over £5m, all of which has gone to serving to within the battle in opposition to MND, within the form of funding in the direction of analysis throughout the nation, in depth drug trials, the buying of medication, and, to straight assist fellow MND victims and their households.

“For many people, MND first got here to our consideration greater than a decade in the past when Celtic and Scotland legend Jimmy Johnstone ultimately succumbed to this horrible situation.

“Little was identified about MND then in comparison with now, nevertheless, by way of a remedy or constructive remedy, little has superior on that entrance.

Doddie Weir received 61 caps for Scotland and performed for the British and Irish Lions

“Different high-profile sportsmen have had their lives blighted and finally ended by MND, to date, an incurable illness. Nevertheless, our battle to discover a remedy will proceed, however to realize that we should hold MND and our battle in opposition to it within the public eye, one thing this footballing spectacle will obtain.

“What do I learn about soccer? Nicely, I’m very proud about having represented Stow Amateurs as goalkeeper – performed one, one clear sheet. After which retirement!

“However a few of these collaborating on this match carved a profession for membership and nation and I am certain will present they’ve misplaced none of their magic on the evening.”

Celtic chief govt Peter Lawwell additionally gave his help to the Lions’ Roar Charity Match.

Celtic Basis’s Tony Hamilton, Doddie Weir OBE and Neil Lennon formally launch the Lions’ Roar Charity Match

“Everybody at Celtic is delighted to be staging and supporting Celtic FC Basis and the My Identify’5 Doddie Basis on this implausible occasion, with two nice males in our ideas,” he mentioned.

“Doddie is a real sporting nice, a Scotland hero and a person of immense braveness. He’s somebody who’s demonstrating such dedication and his imaginative and prescient of serving to others whereas dealing with such adversity is actually inspirational and ought to be applauded by us all.

“Likewise, our very personal Jimmy Johnstone dealt along with his personal battle with such dignity and humility. Jimmy will all the time be remembered as our Best Ever Participant, but additionally as a very nice man with such energy of character.

“On Could 8, we are going to honour and rejoice the braveness and spirit of two nice males and on the similar time all be a part of forces to make a constructive distinction to the lives of so many extra.

“We hope that as many individuals as doable be a part of us in supporting this nice occasion, followers of any workforce throughout rugby or soccer, new guests to Celtic Park, certainly anybody who desires to be a part of a beautiful trigger and implausible tribute to 2 nice sporting icons.”