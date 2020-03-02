cdc:-quarantined-patient-released-in-san-antonio-later-tested-positive-for-coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) — The CDC introduced Sunday {that a} beforehand quarantined affected person in San Antonio has since examined optimistic for the coronavirus.

In a press release launched March 1, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg stated that affected person has returned to the Texas Heart for Infectious Illness for added testing and monitoring with a purpose to confirm the newest studying.

Nirenberg added that “the fact that the CDC allowed the public to be exposed to a patient with a positive COVID-19 reading is unacceptable.”