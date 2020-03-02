cbs-poll:-biden-2nd-in-california-to-sanders-before-super-tuesday;-most-ballots-yet-to-be-returned

(CBS SF) – After a wild weekend within the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, a brand new ballot from CBS Information reveals former Vice President Joe Biden making features in California forward of the state’s major on Tremendous Tuesday.

The CBS Information / YouGov ballot of 1,411 doubtless voters within the Democratic major reveals Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont persevering with to have a double-digit lead in California, with 31 % help. In the meantime, Former Vice President Joe Biden has risen into second, with 19 %, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is in third, with 18 %.

A ballot launched final week by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Research confirmed the previous Vice President at eight % help, behind Sanders, Warren, former New York Metropolis mayor and businessman Michael Bloomberg and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg. One other ballot by Change Analysis / KQED launched final week had Biden at 12 %, behind Sanders and Warren.

CBS Information estimated that Sanders would yield almost half of California’s huge delegate prize, whereas Biden and Warren break up the remaining delegates.

Biden, who had been struggling within the first contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, surged again after defeating Sanders in South Carolina by a large margin on Saturday, catapulting Biden to 2nd within the delegate rely. Within the hours after Biden’s win, Buttigieg suspended his marketing campaign, together with Bay Space billionaire Tom Steyer.

The ballot of California Democratic major voters was taken February 27-29. It has a margin of error of plus / minus four %.

Tremendous Tuesday in California is ready to be stuffed with suspense, as many California voters have but to return their ballots.

Based on Political Knowledge Inc., out of the 16 million ballots which were mailed out, solely 3.Three million have been returned as of early Monday morning, about 21 %.

With hundreds of thousands of Californians ready till the final minute, together with anticipated excessive turnout and a number of modifications to develop voter participation, outcomes might not be absolutely recognized for days.

California is amongst greater than a dozen states and territories holding primaries on Tuesday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to eight p.m.