cbs-news-battleground-tracker-poll:-sanders-and-biden-in-fight-for-texas,-california

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – With Tremendous Tuesday solely two days away, Bernie Sanders leads in each Texas and California, the 2 states that may award essentially the most delegates when 14 states go to the polls on Tuesday.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (L) appears on through the Democratic presidential major debate on February 25, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. (credit score: Win McNamee/Getty Pictures)

Sanders leads the sector in Texas, however enjoys only a four-point edge over former vp Joe Biden. About half of voters in each states say they’ve positively made up their minds already, and plenty of have already forged their ballots.

