cbs-halts-production-on-the-amazing-race-amid-coronavirus-concerns

CBS has halted manufacturing on their Emmy-winning actuality competitors collection The Wonderful Race attributable to issues over the coronavirus epidemic. The community introduced the information through an announcement to Selection journal and defined that it was a precautionary measure.

“Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of The Amazing Race have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series,” a CBS spokesperson mentioned within the assertion.

CBS says it’s quickly suspending manufacturing on “The Wonderful Race” actuality competitors collection due to issues about coronavirus https://t.co/yjHoD6xBbJ — CNN Worldwide (@cnni) February 28, 2020

The community went on to say that the entire contestants and the manufacturing employees are at the moment within the means of returning dwelling. In addition they made it clear that not one of the racers are anybody on the touring manufacturing groups have contracted the coronavirus. Nobody has proven any signs, and CBS isn’t conscious of anybody being uncovered to the virus.

Nonetheless, to be on the secure aspect, they may proceed to observe everybody concerned with the present after they return dwelling as a result of the well being and well-being of the racers and their manufacturing group are prime priorities.

In line with Folks journal, CBS had not but introduced the small print of Season 33 of The Wonderful Race. They’d solely shot three episodes thus far, which occurred in England and Scotland. Season 32 has already wrapped manufacturing and can premiere later this 12 months.

The selection to quickly droop filming on The Wonderful Race comes as well being officers have warned that the virus will unfold in america. The coronavirus is a respiratory sickness that has signs like shortness of breath, fever, cough, and headache.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the director of the Nationwide Heart for Immunization and Respiratory Ailments on the Heart for Illness Management, mentioned final week that it wasn’t a query of if it should occur in America, however when.

“We are asking the American public to prepare in the expectation that this could be bad,” mentioned Dr. Messonnier.

The variety of instances exterior of China proceed to rise, with numbers rising quickly in Italy and South Korea. The primary American fatality because of the coronavirus occurred over the weekend after instances began to be reported in quite a lot of states.



