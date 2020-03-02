carrie-underwood-reveals-she-ate-as-few-as-800-calories-a-day

Carrie Underwood is aware of what it feels wish to physique shamed.

Even again in 2005, lengthy earlier than the social media age as we all know it at the moment, the then-aspiring star on American Idol confronted criticism about her weight on on-line message boards. “I should not care what different folks take into consideration me,” she informed Ladies’s Well being in a newly printed interview because the April 2020 subject’s cowl star.

Nonetheless, the newly well-known songstress additionally felt the consequences of what she was consuming on the time, telling the journal, “I used to be drained, and I stored shopping for larger garments…I knew I could possibly be higher for myself, and I let my haters be my motivators.”

Nonetheless, it was a slippery slope for Underwood as she started taking note of her calorie consumption and train. Initially, “I used to be sleeping higher, and I had extra vitality for our grueling schedule,” she recalled to the journal, the advantages spurring her to train extra and eat much less. Per Ladies’s Well being, “Some days, she consumed as few as 800 energy.”

The weight loss plan was not sustainable, with Underwood noting to the journal that she would “fall off the wagon” and indulge after being restricted, which was a cycle.