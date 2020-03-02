carjacking-suspect-killed-after-encounter-with-off-duty-pueblo-county-sheriff’s-deputy

An armed man who carjacked one car and tried to grab two others, one among them occupied by a Pueblo deputy, died Sunday evening in an officer-involved capturing.

The incident started at 10:05 p.m. Sunday when police obtained a report of a carjacking at a 7-Eleven retailer at 3522 N. Elizabeth St.

“The suspect menaced the victim with a gun,” mentioned police Sgt. Franklyn Ortega.

The suspect struck the sufferer with a pistol and fled within the 2004 Dodge pickup truck, Ortega mentioned.

Officers situated the truck and a 35-year-old male fled the scene in a black Cadillac Escalade.

Throughout a brief pursuit, the Escalade turned disabled within the 800 block of Colorado 50 west.

The suspect then tried to carjack two different autos, one among them occupied by an off-duty Pueblo Sheriff’s Workplace deputy. The deputy fired on the suspect who was armed with an AR-15-type rifle, Ortega mentioned.

A Pueblo police officer arrived on the scene and likewise fired on the suspect. The suspect was pronounced lifeless on the scene. No officers had been injured on this incident.

Colorado 50 between North Elizabeth Avenue and Membership Manor Drive stays closed for the investigation.

Investigators wish to converse with the occupants of the car the suspect tried to carjack previous to his encounter with the deputy. Anybody with data ought to contact Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006.