cannabis-infused-soda-has-now-arrived-in-massachusetts

Leisure marijuana customers now have a brand new choice in Massachusetts.

CommCan, a neighborhood family-owned marijuana firm, unveiled what it says is the state’s first cannabis-infused soda final week. MassLive studies that the corporate started promoting cans of the lemon-flavored drink, Sip, at its Millis retailer Friday, and plans to additionally provide it at its medical-only dispensary in Southborough. The store in Millis started retail gross sales simply final November.

In response to CommCan’s web site, the 8.4-ounce cans comprise 5 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol — the chemical in marijuana that causes a excessive — and the soda is produced from a THC distillate focus from marijuana flower grown at their cultivation facility in Medway. The “low-dose” of THC makes for a “highly sessionable experience,” wherein customers really feel the consequences of the drink inside 15-30 minutes, in keeping with CommCan’s menu — faster than an edible however slower than smoking or vaping.

“If you’re out with friends and everyone has an adult beverage in their hand, you can have this in your hand,” Marc Rosenfeld, a co-owner of the corporate, instructed MassLive. “If you’re looking for something just to get high or feel the effects of cannabis immediately there are more concentrated ways to do that.”

(For what it’s value, consuming marijuana in public continues to be unlawful in Massachusetts.)

CommCan’s web site reveals Sip on sale for $12 a can, plus tax for leisure prospects. In response to MassLive, every can has 51 energy and 12 grams of cane sugar.

“It’s tart and sweet but a light and refreshing drink,” Rosenfeld instructed the outlet, including that it has no hints of marijuana style.

They’re reportedly planning so as to add extra flavors.