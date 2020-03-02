cannabis-giant-curaleaf-to-acquire-colorado-edibles-maker-bluekudu

A Denver-based edibles producer is being scooped up by a multi-state marijuana firm in one of many yr’s first native enterprise acquisitions.

Courtesy Blue Kudu Hashish large Curaleaf is about to amass BlueKudu, the Denver-based maker of edible marijuana merchandise, together with these infused gummies

Hashish large Curaleaf is about to amass BlueKudu, which is thought for its infused sweets and gummies, in line with an announcement Monday. Curaleaf, based mostly in Wakefield, Mass., at present operates dispensaries, cultivations and processing crops in 14 states; this transfer marks its first foray into the Colorado market.

Phrases of the deal weren’t disclosed. Nevertheless, as a part of the acquisition, Curaleaf will use BlueKudu’s 8,400-square-foot kitchen and processing facility in Denver to develop its line of Choose hashish edibles, which embrace gummies.

“Colorado is the second largest cannabis market in the U.S., with sales surpassing $1.7 billion in 2019,” Joe Lusardi, CEO of Curaleaf, mentioned in a press release. “BlueKudu’s established production and distribution capabilities will allow Curaleaf to seamlessly enter the market and expand the Select brand presence in the state of Colorado.”

BlueKudu was based in 2011 with the hope of making “a consistent, high-quality product,” proprietor Andrew Schrot informed The Denver Submit in 2014. Its line of infused merchandise consists of chocolate bars, bonbons and cookies with delta 9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and gummies with each THC and cannabidiol (CBD). These edibles will stay in the marketplace following the acquisition, and the corporate’s management will keep on for a time frame to assist with the transition, in line with a Curaleaf spokeswoman.

Schrot was not instantly obtainable for remark.

Business specialists anticipate mergers and acquisitions to turn into more and more widespread within the hashish house, particularly following a change in Colorado legislation final yr that permits for publicly traded corporations to spend money on the native trade.