can-the-avalanche-win-the-stanley-cup-in-2020?-here’s-what-one-oddsmaker-says.

Mark J. Terrill, The Related Press Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz deflects a shot through the second interval of an NHL hockey recreation in opposition to the Los Angeles Kings Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Los Angeles.

A six-game profitable streak and stellar play from a sizzling goaltender has the Avalanche’s Stanley Cup possibilities climbing, in accordance with one oddsmaker.

The Avs, as of Sunday evening, have the third-best odds to win the Stanley Cup at 8-to-1, in accordance with Bovada. Colorado is tied with Vegas Golden Knights. Tampa Bay and Boston have been tied as favorites at 6/1.

Colorado is third to win the Western Convention at 15/four behind Vegas and St. Louis, each 7/2.

Coming into the season, the staff was rated fifth greatest by the oddsmaker at 12/1.

Within the final six video games, goaltender Pavel Francouz — who’s crammed in for the injured Philipp Grubauer — has compiled a 6-Zero report, permitting simply 1.three targets a recreation and a .957 save share.

— Joe Nguyen, The Denver Put up

Should you benefit from the Denver Sports activities Omelette, inform a buddy it’s simple to enroll right here for our every day sports activities roundup. In case you have any questions or solutions, hit me up on Twitter @joenguyen or by e mail.

A particular supply for Sports activities Omelette readers! Subscribe to The Denver Put up’s sports activities protection for simply 99¢ for the primary month and solely $6.99/month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

What’s on Faucet?

Avalanche: At Detroit Crimson Wings, 5:30 p.m. Monday, KDVR-20, NHL

At Detroit Crimson Wings, 5:30 p.m. Monday, KDVR-20, NHL Nuggets: Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. Tuesday, ALT

TV/RADIO: Right here’s what sports activities are airing in the present day.

Scoreboard

NBA: Nuggets 133, Raptors 118



Full story | Field rating

Need extra stats? Get the newest numbers from our stats web page.

Should-Learn

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Put up Bret Boswell (82) is deep in heart discipline because the Colorado Rockies tackle the Cleveland Indians through the second Spring Coaching recreation of the season at Salt River Subject at Speaking Stick on Feb. 24, 2020 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Prospects Bret Boswell, Ashton Goudeau turning heads early on in Rockies spring coaching

One of many beauties of spring coaching is the unproven expertise on show: gamers who’re contemporary to the big-league stage and, although not competing for 26-man roster spots, are making sufficient noise to drive followers to pay attention to their names for the longer term.

Utilityman Bret Boswell and right-hander Ashton Goudeau, each of whom performed for Double-A Hartford final season, are doing simply that for the Rockies early in camp at Salt River Fields, Kyle Newman experiences. Learn extra…

Joe Amon, The Denver Put up The Denver Broncos catch Jacksonville Jaguars operating again Maurice Jones-Drew (32) behind the road of scrimmage at EverBank Subject on Sept. 12, 2010.

Keeler: Maurice Jones-Drew talks Karl Dorrell, Mel Tucker, Nick Saban, and why CU Buffs are on the cusp of glory

“I think they’re completely different people,” Jones-Drew, the previous UCLA All-American and NFL Professional Bowler, mentioned of taking part in for CU’s final two soccer coaches. “But they have the same message.” Learn extra…

RELATED: CU devoted shaken, however hopeful, after month of huge upheaval.

David Zalubowski, The Related Press Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz drinks throughout a timeout within the second interval of an NHL hockey recreation in opposition to the Detroit Crimson Wings, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Denver.

Pavel Francouz, “salt of the earth,” is the person for the job in Avalanche web

Since Philipp Grubauer went down Feb. 15 on the outside recreation at Air Pressure, Francouz has gone 6-0-1, together with 6-Zero in his final six, when he allowed only a mixed eight targets. The Avs wanted robust goaltending throughout that point, after Mikko Rantanen joined fellow forwards Nazem Kadri and Matt Calvert on the injured checklist, Mike Chambers writes. Learn extra…

Fast Hits

Jack Dempsey, The Related Press Denver Broncos operating again Phillip Lindsay runs with the ball through the second half of an NFL soccer recreation in opposition to the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver.

+ NFL Journal: Following free company and draft, will Phillip Lindsay obtain new contract?

+ Kiszla: How John Elway can repair the Broncos’ offense in NFL draft. (Trace: Suppose huge, not quick.)

+ Rockies’ robust Latino contingent gives the staff with tradition, power and loads of expertise.

+ Count on the Rockies’ outfield to stay considerably fluid, with a platoon doubtless out in left.

+ Nuggets Journal: Like a advantageous wine, veteran Paul Millsap getting old gracefully.

+ Nuggets conform to contract buyout with Jordan McRae.

+ Chambers: Avs taking part in host to Blues on April four regular-season finale might be implausible.

+ Shaun White says he’ll skip skateboard, follow snow.

+ Colorado state basketball event scoreboard.

Ask The Consultants

+ Broncos Mailbag: Have a query concerning the staff? Ask Ryan O’Halloran right here.

+ Nuggets Mailbag: Have a query concerning the staff? Ask Mike Singer right here.

+ Avs Mailbag: Have a query concerning the staff? Ask Mike Chambers right here.

+ Rockies Mailbag: Have a query concerning the staff? Ask Patrick Saunders right here.

Get in Contact

Should you see one thing that’s trigger for query or have a remark, thought or suggestion, e mail me at dboniface@denverpost.com or tweet me @danielboniface.