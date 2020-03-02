Campaign 2020 In Michigan: Candidates Head To Metro Detroit Ahead Of Next Week’s Primary

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Marketing campaign 2020 is inching nearer for Michigan.

Senator Elizabeth Warren is getting a head begin earlier than subsequent week’s major.

She’s going to cease by the Japanese Market Tuesday evening.

Consultant Tulsi Gabbard can even be within the space holding a city corridor.

Michiganders will solid major ballots subsequent Tuesday.

