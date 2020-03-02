campaign-2020-in-michigan:-candidates-head-to-metro-detroit-ahead-of-next-week’s-primary

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Marketing campaign 2020 is inching nearer for Michigan.

Senator Elizabeth Warren is getting a head begin earlier than subsequent week’s major.

She’s going to cease by the Japanese Market Tuesday evening.

Consultant Tulsi Gabbard can even be within the space holding a city corridor.

Michiganders will solid major ballots subsequent Tuesday.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.