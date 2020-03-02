camila-cabello-shares-her-”first-internet-nude”-in-honor-of-23rd-birthday

Pisces season is in full impact and Camila Cabello is celebrating accordingly.

The “Dwelling Proof” singer shared on social media an cute childhood image in honor of turning 23-years-old on March 3.

“I am 23 in a couple of hours so I am posting my first web nude,” Cabello wrote on Instagram, alongside a child photograph of herself at solely seemingly a few months previous, wrapped in a blue banket.

Though the singer is not formally turning 23 till tomorrow, her movie star pals have been fast to want her one of the best on her special occasion.

Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, who recorded “Mi Persona Favourite” with Cabello, wished her a cheerful birthday. “completely satisfied birthday my little and gifted and type, and humble sister…and sure…… stunning,” he wrote.

Mexican comic and actress Consuelo Duval additionally wished Cabello a beautiful birthday, writing, “Awwww 23 añitos!!! Que Dios te bendiga preciosa cada segundo que respires!! Que bueno que naciste!!” (God bless you, stunning, throughout each second that you simply breathe!! Thank god you have been born!!)