cale-woodley,-son-of-regis-jesuit-hockey-coach-dan-woodley,-dies-in-accidental-shooting

Cale Woodley, the son of Regis Jesuit Excessive College hockey coach Dan Woodley, died Feb. 25 in Florida, two days after he was concerned in an unintentional taking pictures, the college stated. He was 21.

The Regis Class of 2016 graduate performed one 12 months of junior hockey in 2017-18 and had lately moved to Palm Coast, Fla. He performed three seasons with the Raiders previous to his junior hockey stint, successful a nationwide title in 2015 and state championship as a senior in ’16.

His father, Dan, coached each groups and has led this system to 6 state titles throughout 16 seasons on the Raiders bench.

“Athletic and strong, Cale climbed before he could walk and was skating by the time he was three,” an obituary posted on Regis Jesuit’s web site learn. “Throughout his hockey career, he played across North America with a creative flair that struck fear in his opponents’ hearts. He was a force on the ice with great speed, true grit and unparalleled vision.”

Regis faces Valor Christian within the CHSAA Ultimate 4 at 5 p.m. Thursday on the Pepsi Middle.

A Memorial Mass for Cale shall be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on the Blessed Rupert Mayer Chapel at Regis Jesuit. There shall be a reception instantly following the Mass within the Ladies Division cafeteria.

In lieu of flowers, the household has requested donations be made in Cale’s reminiscence to Regis Jesuit. Contributions shall be used to supply monetary help to college students, the college introduced.