buttigieg-supporters-react-to-his-ending-2020-presidential-race

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Pete Buttigieg by no means made it to Dallas Sunday, and as a substitute flew from Alabama to South Bend, Indiana, the place he made his elimination from the 2020 presidential race official.

Simply final month, Buttigieg completed first in Iowa and got here in a detailed second in New Hampshire. However he misplaced momentum within the extra various states.

“The truth is the path has narrowed to a close for our candidacy, if not for our cause,” he stated.

The 38-year-old brazenly homosexual former mayor instructed his supporters he’s dropping out of the race to assist his get together come collectively.

Information that he was quitting got here as his supporters gathered in downtown Dallas an hour earlier than he was set to carry a rally there.

Supporter Lisa Conway stated she is completely heartbroken over the announcement.

“I cannot believe that he dropped out,” Conway stated.

Dan Freeman was additionally upset on the information.

“Disappointment, obviously, we’ve been watching him for a year and he was my guy,” he stated.

At the moment in Texas, Bernie Sanders leads the polls.

The Actual Clear Politics Common exhibits him with practically 30%, Joe Biden at practically 21%, and Mike Bloomberg at 18%. Following them are Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

Bloomberg campaigned in San Antonio two nights earlier than Tremendous Tuesday — his first time on the poll amid an onslaught of TV advertisements.

“The road to victory in November starts right here, right now, in Texas,” Bloomberg stated.

The billionaire entered the race late as a result of he believed Biden wasn’t viable.

SMU Professor of Political Communication Stephanie Martin stated persons are ready to see if Biden’s bigger-than-expected victory in South Carolina will consolidate help from average democrats.

“South Carolina really was his firewall and people line up behind him, and some of his support that was moving toward Bloomberg starts to move away and go back to Biden,” Martin stated.

Warren’s supporters in Dallas, like Richard Huggins, say voters ought to think about her.

“They’ll see she’s a candidate who can actually get things done,” Huggins stated.

Biden will maintain a rally at Gilley’s Dallas Monday evening, and along with his win in South Carolina, the delegate depend is sort of tied. Sanders has 58 and Biden is shut behind at 50.

To be nominated, a candidate wants 1,991 delegates.