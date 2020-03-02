bucks-county-highway-closed-while-officials-investigate-deadly-accident

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Officers say a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a automobile on a Bucks County freeway Monday. Police and fireplace crews responded accident within the southbound lanes of Route 1 between Township Highway and the Neshaminy exit simply earlier than 3:30 a.m.

At this level, it’s not clear why the particular person was on the freeway or if the motive force remained on the scene.

ALL LANES ARE CLOSED on Rt-1 in #Bucks County. A deadly crash SB additionally has the NB lanes closed between the Turnpike and I-295. Finest detour, I-295 to Woodhaven. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/4vXvokl0wf — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) March 2, 2020

All lanes heading each northbound and southbound stay closed between Middletown Township and Rock Hill Highway in Edgemont Township.

Visitors is starting to construct up on the northbound Route 1 ramp at Rock Hill Drive however there’s a highway closure signal telling drivers that in the event that they do get on the ramp they are going to be instantly detoured off at Outdated Lincoln Freeway, Enterprise Route 1.

