BTS Claims No. 1 Spot on Both Billboard 200 and U.K. Charts With New Album





‘Map of the Soul: 7’ has given the Okay-pop boy band the most important week of gross sales for a bunch in 4 years since One Course’s ‘Made within the A.M.’ debuted with 459,000 copies.

Mar 2, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Okay-pop superstars BTS (Bangtan Boys) have scored a trans-Atlantic double after topping each the U.S. and U.Okay. albums charts.

“Map of the Soul: 7” earned the boy band the primary spot on the British countdown on Friday (February 28), and on Sunday, the group repeated the feat by hitting pole place on the Billboard 200.

The challenge offered 422,000 equal album models in its first week of launch – the most important gross sales week for any artist in 2020 to this point, incomes BTS their fourth U.S. chart-topper in lower than two years.

The massive opening additionally marks the most important week of gross sales for a bunch in 4 years, since One Course‘s “Made within the A.M.” debuted at two with 459,000 copies.

BTS forces rapper YoungBoy By no means Broke Once more to accept second place, getting into the chart with “Nonetheless Flexin, Nonetheless Steppin”, whereas one other new entry is Ozzy Osbourne‘s “Abnormal Man”, which hits quantity three.

Justin Bieber‘s “Adjustments” and Roddy Ricch‘s “Please Excuse Me for Being Delinquent” spherical out the brand new prime 5 in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Prime Ten Billboard 200 (Week of March 07, 2020):