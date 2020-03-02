bryce-wills-leads-stanford-past-no.-21-cu-buffs-men’s-basketball

STANFORD, Calif. — Bryce Wills scored 19 factors, together with a key layup within the last minute, and Stanford beat No. 21 Colorado 72-64 on Sunday.

Oscar da Silva added 16 factors, and Deajon Davis and Tyrell Terry every had 12 for the Cardinal (20-9, 10-7 Pac-12), who gained their fourth straight.

Tyler Bey scored 17 factors to steer the Buffaloes (21-9, 10-7), who misplaced a 3rd consecutive recreation for the primary time this season. McKinley Wright had 13 factors and 11 rebounds, and D’Shawn Schwartz had 14 factors.

Wills gave Stanford a 65-52 edge with 8:13 remaining to play and that’s when the Buffaloes made their transfer, scoring 10 straight on three baskets by Wright and two extra by Bey.

Wills ended a virtually four-minute drought with a brief jumper and Colorado missed its subsequent seven photographs.

Aside from a two-point deficit early, the Cardinal led the vast majority of the competition.

Stanford led by as many as 15 at 35-20 with 2:27 remaining to play. The Buffaloes scored the ultimate eight factors to drag inside seven at 35-28 on the intermission.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: The Buffaloes entered the weekend with an opportunity to win the convention title and are hoping to wind up with a first-round bye within the Pac-12 Event after being swept within the Bay Space. The Buffaloes might fall right into a fourth-place tie relying on later motion Sunday. … Colorado nonetheless wants one win to set a program document for regular-season victories.

Stanford: The Cardinal head into the ultimate weekend assured of a profitable convention document and might nonetheless end as excessive as a second-place tie. … Improved to 3-19 towards High 25 competitors below coach Jerod Haase. … Wills recorded his second double-figure scoring efficiency within the final 11 video games after reaching double figures six instances within the earlier 11.

UP NEXT

Colorado: travels to Utah on Saturday.

Stanford: at Oregon State on Thursday.