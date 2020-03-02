bruce:-i’d-have-taken-this-position-in-august





















1:23



Bruce says he’s involved by Newcastle’s lack of targets and admits they’re in a relegation battle

Steve Bruce stays assured Newcastle can dig themselves out of Premier League relegation hassle, and says he would have taken Newcastle’s tally of 32 factors after 28 video games initially of the season.

Wins for West Ham and Watford, coupled with the Magpies’ 0-Zero draw in opposition to Burnley, over the weekend noticed their benefit over the underside three lowered to 5 factors.

Requested if they’re now in a relegation battle, supervisor Bruce mentioned: “Look, when you do not win, then in fact you are at all times in that danger when you’re within the backside half of the Premier League. That is what it’s.

“A few them received on the weekend and closed the hole. It is nonetheless all to play for.

“Ten video games to go, we all know what kind of goal we’re searching for and if we get there, nice. I am positive we are going to.

“We have had a troublesome run and there isn’t any denying that, however we have nonetheless given ourselves a beautiful alternative. We have got to 32 factors with 10 video games to spare.

“If someone had instructed me again in August that may be the case, I might have mentioned ‘thanks very a lot, I am going to take that’.

“In fact we have to go and win a few video games. We have got some massive video games developing.

“We have got 5 of them at house the place our type has been superb – we have got one thing like 21 factors at house, so all to play for.

“Sure, all people is wanting over their shoulder a little bit bit in fact, however that is the character of the Premier League and that is how troublesome it’s.”

Newcastle tackle West Brom within the FA Cup fifth spherical on Tuesday night earlier than dealing with testing Premier League clashes with Southampton and Sheffield United having failed to attain a league purpose in six hours of soccer.

Bruce says the dearth of targets is “an enormous concern”, including that the variety of factors wanted for survival could also be increased than common this season.

Bruce says guaranteeing Premier League survival can be more durable this 12 months than earlier seasons

He mentioned: “Till you get to a sure determine then there’s six, eight groups – no matter it’s.

“A win can raise you two, three positions, so it is all to play for. We have all received to get to that magical determine. Up to now, it has been 36 – during the last decade, it has been one thing like 36.

“I do not suppose that is going to be fairly sufficient, so no matter it’ll be, we have got to get there.

“We have got a determine in thoughts which we predict we want, and I am very quietly assured that we are going to get there.”

Requested if he would reveal what that quantity was, Bruce responded with a smile: “No.”