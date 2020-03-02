brooks-laich-credits-wife-julianne-hough-for-helping-him-”explore”-his-sexuality

Brooks Laich is laying all of it on the desk… or let’s consider mattress.

The previous hockey participant, who married Julianne Hough in 2017, lately opened up about exploring his sexuality, being extra related to his spouse within the bed room and extra throughout an interview with the How Males Suppose podcast.

“Nothing soiled can exists [sic] between two individuals in love,” Laich defined the expression that resonated with him. “I’ve shared this on this present many occasions, a giant a part of my journey in 2020 is exploring my sexuality.”

“And by that I don’t imply if I’m homosexual or straight,” he clarified. “I imply, like, in my sexual relationship. What’s my sexuality? What am I craving, what are my wishes and what are my spouse’s?” He added, “And the way might we now have this language to feed one another and get every little thing we would like and be sexually expressed to the nth diploma in every little thing.”