bowman-gets-2nd-nascar-win-at-fontana,-burton-gets-1st-xfinity-win

Earlier than Alex Bowman began in search of tattoo outlets someplace between Los Angeles and Phoenix, he celebrated a win that advised much more everlasting success forward for the hard-working driver and his resurgent group.

Bowman raced to his second profession NASCAR Cup Sequence victory Sunday, holding off Kyle and Kurt Busch at Fontana.

The win was the fruits of a tremendously encouraging weekend for Bowman, who has run 156 Cup races with out extraordinary success. He’s within the closing 12 months of his contract with Hendrick Motorsports.

However his No. 88 Chevrolet felt just like the quickest automobile on this weathered, vast asphalt from the second they unloaded — and Bowman decisively proved he knew what to do with it.

“We’ve been so good to start this season,” Bowman stated. “We’ve got to go win a bunch more, but man, it feels good to have one this early.”

Bowman’s future is likely to be unsure, however he’s positive with it after this dominant efficiency at Fontana. He led 110 laps and managed to remain out entrance after the ultimate pit stops earlier than cruising to the checkered flag in a easy, pretty uneventful race that includes just one warning outdoors of the stage breaks.

“There’s never a situation that I feel completely comfortable in,” Bowman stated. “I feel like if somebody doesn’t want you driving their race car, you’re not going to be driving it. Hendrick Motorsports is where I want to be. It’s where I want to stay for the rest of my career. It’s where I’ve always wanted to be. It is a contract year, but every year of my career has been a contract year.”

The 26-year-old Arizonan grew up racing virtually weekly in close by Pomona. He collected the monitor’s outsized surfboard trophy and partied together with his group — however he additionally thought forward with trepidation to the “88” tattoo he’ll should get quickly due to a pact with Aaron Gillespie, a buddy who’s the drummer for metalcore band Underoath.

“We made a bet at Daytona,” Bowman stated with a grimace. “We’ve been talking about it for the last two weeks. Apparently, I have to get a neck tattoo, which I’m not real sure if that’s going to happen or not. But yeah, next time we’re all together, I guess we’re all going to get tattoos.”

Defending Fontana champion Kyle Busch was 8.9 seconds behind in second place in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. His older brother Kurt was third, and Bowman teammate Chase Elliott got here in fourth.

JIMMIE’S FAREWELL

Six-time Fontana champion Jimmie Johnson completed seventh after operating close to the entrance for many of his closing race as a full-time driver on the NASCAR monitor closest to his native El Cajon, California, about 100 miles away. His winless streak is at a career-worst 98 races, however he confirmed spectacular tempo earlier than his Hendrick teammate took cost of the race.

“Our team is going in the right direction,” Johnson stated. “We just faded too much at the end. I thought I was going to blow a tire, but we salvaged a top 10 out of it. It’s a huge thing for us out here in California. There’s been great vibes the whole weekend.”

Johnson began on the entrance row on the monitor the place he has gained greater than some other driver, beginning together with his first profession Cup win in 2002.

The weekend featured a number of tributes to the seven-time sequence champion, together with a five-wide salute through the warmup laps. Johnson’s spouse and daughters waved the inexperienced flag to start out the race.

“It was super special for me,” Johnson stated. ‘I’m simply grateful to the monitor.”

MISBEHAVIOR

Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin completed sixth after beginning on the again when he modified a shock absorber earlier than the beginning. Hamlin then put Kyle Larson into the wall through the first stage with a bump from behind, and Larson wanted vital repairs.

The crew chiefs of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Preece had been ejected after NASCAR discovered unlawful physique modifications on the vehicles, which needed to drop to the rear on the tempo laps.

WHO’S HOT

Ryan Blaney is the general factors chief even after ending 19th at Fontana. He led 54 laps and was in competition to chase down Bowman earlier than he was compelled to the pits with three laps left by a tire subject.

Blaney’s efficiency was notably candy as a result of it got here together with his No. 12 Crew Penske Ford painted purple and gold in honor of Kobe Bryant. The Lakers celebrity was an early investor in BodyArmor, one among Blaney’s sponsors.

WHO’S NOT

Clint Bowyer completed 23rd after beginning on the pole. That’s a typical hazard at Fontana, the place the vehicles that carry out greatest in qualifying continuously aren’t set as much as excel within the race. Bowyer continues to be a stable 13th within the general factors.

BURTON CLAIMS 1ST XFINITY WIN

Harrison Burton held off Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota teammate Riley Herbst for his first profession NASCAR Xfinity Sequence victory Saturday.

The 19-year-old Burton is the son of NASCAR veteran Jeff Burton, and he completed sturdy with a powerful closing restart.

When Las Vegas winner Chase Briscoe spun on the 126th lap of the 150-lap race and prompted the sixth warning of the ultimate stage, Burton was the primary off pit row among the many lead-lap vehicles. He stored the lead on the restart, and he held on for his first win in 12 Xfinity begins with Herbst shut behind.

“To get a win feels so good, especially after we struggled a little bit last year,” Burton stated after his third top-five end of the brand new season. “Once we moved up to the top at the end, it was going to be hard for him to pass us. Just trying to be smart and not put it in the wall leading.”

UP NEXT

The Cup Sequence runs subsequent Sunday at Phoenix Raceway in a key cease as a result of the monitor can be the positioning of the sequence’ championship race Nov. 8.

