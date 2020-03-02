bowled-ollie-robinson,-caught-ollie-robinson!

New South Wales XI captain Ryan Hackney was denied 100 towards England Lions – by TWO Ollie Robinsons!

The Australian opener reached 95 on day one of many tour sport in Wollongong, solely to then be caught behind by Kent wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson off Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson.

A second of pleasure to share for the Robinsons, who, in one other quirk, additionally share the identical birthday, with the Kent man born on December 1, 1998 and the Sussex bowler on December 1, 1993.

The Robinsons’ wicket may show key for the Lions, with it being one among two late scalps because the New South Wales XI closed on 242-4.

Hackney and Jason Sangha (85) had placed on 154 for the third wicket to propel the hosts to 216-2, just for Somerset’s Tom Abell to pin Sangha lbw after which the Robinsons to take away Hackney.

Surrey spinner Amar Virdi had earlier eliminated Timothy Ward (19) whereas Durham paceman Brydon Carse castled captain Ryan Gibson (7) after the house facet elected to bat at North Dalton Park.

Final week, the Lions recorded their first-ever win over Australia A both dwelling or away with a nine-wicket victory on the Melbourne Cricket Floor.