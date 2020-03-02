bosnich:-keane-unfair-to-call-de-gea-arrogant





















Mark Bosnich defends Manchester United’s David de Gea after he was criticised for being boastful following his goalkeeping error towards Everton

Mark Bosnich has defended Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, after his error towards Everton within the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Sunday.

De Gea got here beneath criticism after his clearance rebounded off Dominic Calvert-Lewin, to offer Everton the lead after simply three minutes.

Bosnich, who performed in two separate spells for Manchester United (1989-1991 and 1999-2001) informed Sky Sports activities Information: “It wasn’t a very good error however when it comes to being boastful, except the particular person 100 per cent I do not actually assume you may make that kind of name.

“When it comes to the goalkeeping place, there is a very wonderful line between vanity and confidence. Sure, it was a poor mistake however he got here again from it very properly to be truthful.”

Bosnich additionally praised United supervisor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for defending De Gea, including: “That is what good managers do, they stick up for gamers publicly. Privately it could have been completely different however publicly they stick up for all their gamers.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin took benefit of a failed clearance to place Everton forward

De Gea may face competitors from Dean Henderson at Previous Trafford subsequent season. Henderson, who’s at present on mortgage at Sheffield United, signed a brand new contract with United till June 2022.

Subsequent up for United are Carabao Cup winners Manchester Metropolis. Pep Guardiola’s aspect path Liverpool by 22 factors within the Premier League however Bosnich nonetheless feels they’re heading in the right direction for an important marketing campaign.

He mentioned: “I feel it might be a incredible season, in the event that they find yourself getting three trophies. Any season the place you win the Champions League is incredible, but when they added to that the FA Cup together with their League Cup triumph yesterday, it might be a completely incredible season.

“Has it been disappointing within the league? After all it has however [Sir] Alex Ferguson used to say ‘to win one trophy is an efficient season. To win three is a incredible season.’