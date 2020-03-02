body-pulled-from-mississippi-river-in-se-minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County officers are investigating after a physique was found within the Mississippi River in southeastern Minneapolis Sunday.

In accordance with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Workplace, at round 4:15 p.m. Minneapolis Public Security officers requested for help from the sheriff’s workplace in recovering a physique from the river close to 44th Road East and West River Highway.

“Our investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to help identify the person and to determine how the body came to be in the river,” Sheriff Dave Hutchinson mentioned. “At this point, the investigation is in the very early stages, so we have very little information to go on. We will keep the public informed as we have further information.”