TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Blue Bell’s latest taste takes cookie dough to the following stage.

Cookie Dough Overload is made with three cookie dough flavors.

It’s made with vanilla ice cream and hints of brown sugar loaded with chocolate chip dough, peanut butter cookie dough and fudge cookie dough items.

The brand new taste is offered in half-gallon and pint sizes for a restricted time.