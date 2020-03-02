Black Lives Matter Protests Outside LA DA Jackie Lacey’s Home In Granada Hills

GRANADA HILLS (CBSLA) — Black Lives Matter protested exterior the Granada Hills residence of Los Angeles District Legal professional Jackie Lacey Monday morning.

The early-morning protest – which included demonstrators within the driveway with indicators, bullhorns and chairs – is asking for Lacey to come back exterior to have a neighborhood assembly. Police have been referred to as to the realm and are standing by.

Lacey, Los Angeles’ first black and lady district lawyer, is in a decent race for reelection.

It is a breaking information report. Extra info might be added because it is available in.

