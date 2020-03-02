better-bags-making-for-a-better-life

Hamtramck MI, (CBS Detroit) – Any mother is aware of carrying round a bunch of diapers could be a robust job. Higher Life Baggage proprietor Rebecca Smith helps to unravel that downside, whereas on the identical time giving ladies in want a greater life.

“Six years ago I made myself my first diaper bag, and people encouraged me to open an Etsy shop and start selling these bags,” explains proprietor Rebecca Smith. “I named it Better Life Bags on purpose because I wanted whatever I started to have a bigger purpose and a bigger meaning and actually make lives better.”

“We moved to Michigan into this culturally diverse, high-needs area of Detroit called Hamtramck,” continues Smith. “And I started noticing women around me who needed jobs and were struggling to make ends meet in their families. Orders were too much for me to keep up on my own anymore, so I had a need…they had a need.”

“I hired our first woman 3 years ago, and after that we started intentionally hiring women who have barriers to employment. It proves to me that given a chance, people in this community can succeed and really thrive in environments where they are given grace.”

“Everyone has this internal desire to provide for their family and to feel good about themselves and I really love that we give women that opportunity. There’s no greater return on investment than when you invest in the souls and the lives of people, so I think that’s what we’re trying to prove.”

Look ahead to “Eye on Detroit” segments weekdays throughout “CBS This Morning” at 7 a.m. that includes distinctive and optimistic tales from the Motor Metropolis.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.