bernie-sanders-supporters-rally-at-st.-paul’s-rivercenter-on-eve-of-super-tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The previous few days’ price of developments have narrowed the sector for the Democratic get together’s present presidential front-runner, Bernie Sanders.

And Sanders supporters had been gathering on the RiverCentre in St. Paul Monday afternoon in anticipation of a rally look by their candidate at 7 p.m.

As excessive because the stakes had been for Bernie Sanders earlier, they’re even greater now because the get together’s moderates are uniting behind former vice-president Joe Biden. The race had been tightening between Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sanders on her residence turf as his marketing campaign surged nationally.

The outcomes on Tuesday night time will present whether or not Klobuchar’s choice cleared a path to victory in Minnesota for Sanders, or whether or not her endorsement of Biden swayed many citizens in a state the place he had tepid assist.

Sanders spent Sunday in Los Angeles, earlier than stopping in Utah on Monday, making last rounds earlier than Tremendous Tuesday.

Minnesota is a state the place he has rising assist. Simply right this moment, the marketing campaign introduced Minnesota Rep. Raymond Dehn is endorsing Bernie Sanders. He’s one amongst an inventory of state officers voicing their assist of Sanders. Rep. Ilhan Omar has been vocal for months about her assist, standing with the Senator at a earlier rally in Minneapolis.

WCCO talked with Sanders marketing campaign in regards to the newest developments.

“I’ve weighed my pros and cons. I’m not an uneducated voter,” Kathleen Doherty, of Fridley, mentioned. “They can get behind Joe if they want but I’m behind Bernie all the way, all the way.”

Earlier, Sanders’ marketing campaign despatched an inventory of endorsement from native leaders in Northfield, Savage and Cloquet; it seems they’re working your complete state right here in Minnesota. And there’s a lengthy record of union assist behind Sanders.

