bernie-sanders-gets-loud-support-in-san-jose-ahead-of-super-tuesday

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Democratic presidential frontrunner Bernie Sanders made a cease in San Jose on Sunday and was met with piercingly loud help.

It was the second time Sanders has come to San Jose, the primary being his 2016 presidential marketing campaign. His supporters within the South Bay cherished him again then and it appears to be like like lots of them nonetheless do.

“I’ve spoken before many groups. This is the loudest group I’ve ever heard!” Sanders advised the group. He delivered his customary stump speech to a capability crowd on the South Corridor Tent in downtown San Jose, overlaying outdated standby Democratic get together matters of abortion and gun management.

However a number of the loudest cheers got here when the senator stated he would make training a high precedence. “And if Congress can give tax breaks to billionaires under the Trump administration, under our administration, we cancel all student debt!” Sanders stated to roaring cheers.

For college kids like Tessa Diamond, Sanders is inspiring. “He speaks to our interests, he wants free college for all, he wants a better future for america and he’s one of the few candidates that offers hope for the future,” Diamond stated.

Sanders additionally made daring guarantees to vary immigration legal guidelines on his first day in workplace, saying he’ll signal an govt order reestablishing the authorized standing of 1.eight million younger individuals and their mother and father who’re eligible for DACA.

For supporter Monica Cardenas, signing such an govt order could be monumental.

“People like myself, who have been living here their whole lives and know nothing else than to live in America,” Cardenas stated.

Lecturers additionally have been drawn to Sanders, and Sarah Leduff defined why. “For young people, for myself as a millennial, for my students, we’re tired of the same old thing. We’re tired of the status quo. We want change that is big and not just incremental change anymore,” she stated.

However Sanders wasn’t shy in explaining why he was in California forward of the state’s crucial major on Tremendous Tuesday. “The candidate who wins here in California will likely be the Democratic nominee!” he stated.

San Jose State political science professor Melinda Jackson says candidates should surpass a 15% threshold to get California delegates.

“As the frontrunner, Bernie Sanders is definitely going to get above the 15%, but it’s not sure how many other candidates will do that. So he has the potential to race up a huge number of delegates in California that will put him far ahead in the national delegate count,” Jackson stated.