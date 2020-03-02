ben-stiller-to-join-cast-of-‘fast-and-furious-9’?

WENN/Avalon

The ‘Meet the Dad and mom’ star is prone to have a small position within the upcoming installment of the ‘Quick and Livid’ franchise as he’s reported because of shoot his scenes ‘quickly’.

AceShowbiz –

Funnyman Ben Stiller is reportedly getting ready to rev his engine after becoming a member of the solid of the following sequel within the “Quick and Livid” franchise.

In line with the New York Put up’s Web page Six, the “Meet the Dad and mom” star is because of shoot his scenes for “F9” “quickly”, though it should probably solely be a small position because the motion journey is ready for launch in Might.

Additional particulars concerning Stiller’s alleged involvement haven’t been revealed, and representatives for each the actor and the Common Photos undertaking have but to remark.

If the casting information is true, he’ll be part of franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Ludacris onscreen, in addition to newcomer John Cena.

Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron can even characteristic, reprising their roles from 2017’s “The Destiny of the Livid“.