bad-bunny-talks-activism,-new-album-yhlqmdlg-&-the-adorable-origin-of-his-name

EXCLUSIVE!
Dangerous Bunny is on high of the world (and rightfully so)!
The Latin famous person, who’s nominated for a whopping 14 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards, stopped by E!’s Every day Pop Monday to speak about his new album, activism and a lot extra.
“I really feel so good, I really feel superb. I am so completely happy,” the “Ignorantes” singer advised Justin Sylvester and Erin Lim. “I feel that I’m within the happiest second of my profession. So I am having fun with the method.”
The crooner, born Benito Martínez Ocasio, revealed the cute origin story of his stage title with proof from an cute childhood picture. “Dangerous Bunny, that title comes from an image once I was a child. I feel that I used to be six years outdated,” he dished earlier than displaying a valuable pic of himself in a white bunny costume. “I used to be so mad. That was Easter day within the faculty and the trainer picked me to decorate up.”
Dangerous Bunny additionally opened up about his current Tonight Present efficiency wherein he honored Alexa Negrón Luciano, a transgender lady who was killed in his residence of Puerto Rico.
“Within the second I felt that I wished to say one thing about it and I did it. It is about…from my coronary heart,” he defined, including that it is at all times “so necessary” to unfold consciousness about points taking place in Puerto Rico.
As for his just-released album YHLQMDLG, Dangerous Bunny dished, “It is a completely happy album to bop and to have enjoyable.”
When he quizzed Erin and Justin concerning the that means of his album title, Justin shocked the singer with the right reply translated from Spanish to English: “I can do no matter I need.”
“It is how I really feel proper now in my life, in my music, that I can do no matter I need,” he added. “You are able to do no matter you need.”
Watch Every day Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.!
