bad-bunny-talks-activism,-new-album-yhlqmdlg-&-the-adorable-origin-of-his-name

Dangerous Bunny is on high of the world (and rightfully so)!

The Latin famous person, who’s nominated for a whopping 14 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards, stopped by E!’s Every day Pop Monday to speak about his new album, activism and a lot extra.

“I really feel so good, I really feel superb. I am so completely happy,” the “Ignorantes” singer advised Justin Sylvester and Erin Lim. “I feel that I’m within the happiest second of my profession. So I am having fun with the method.”

The crooner, born Benito Martínez Ocasio, revealed the cute origin story of his stage title with proof from an cute childhood picture. “Dangerous Bunny, that title comes from an image once I was a child. I feel that I used to be six years outdated,” he dished earlier than displaying a valuable pic of himself in a white bunny costume. “I used to be so mad. That was Easter day within the faculty and the trainer picked me to decorate up.”