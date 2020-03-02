bachelor-nation’s-chris-bukowski-and-katrina-badowski-spark-romance-rumors

Is there a brand new Bachelor Nation romance brewing?

Bachelor in Paradise star Chris Bukowski is fueling romance rumors with former Bachelor contestant, Katrina Badowski… once more. The dynamic duo was noticed at JJ Lane and Kayla Hughes‘ Leap-Day marriage ceremony in Denver on Saturday.

For the special day, each Chris and Katrina appeared to attend the ceremony with one another.

“The Owskis,” the Bachelor star cheekily wrote on Instagram, alongside a photograph of her and Chris hanging a pose collectively. “Congrats @kayhughes9 and @jjhlane in your lovely new life collectively!”

Naturally, folks started speculating whether or not or not they had been relationship. Nonetheless, a supply tells E! Information, they aren’t and easily determined to attend the marriage with one another as a result of “they’re each single.”

The supply made it clear it was “not a date.”

Earlier this month, the 2 sparked relationship rumors after they had been seen having fun with a dinner in Chicago on Valentine’s Day.