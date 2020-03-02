bachelor-nation’s-chris-bukowski-and-katrina-badowski-spark-romance-rumors

Is there a brand new Bachelor Nation romance brewing?
Bachelor in Paradise star Chris Bukowski is fueling romance rumors with former Bachelor contestant, Katrina Badowski… once more. The dynamic duo was noticed at JJ Lane and Kayla Hughes‘ Leap-Day marriage ceremony in Denver on Saturday.
For the special day, each Chris and Katrina appeared to attend the ceremony with one another.
“The Owskis,” the Bachelor star cheekily wrote on Instagram, alongside a photograph of her and Chris hanging a pose collectively. “Congrats @kayhughes9 and @jjhlane in your lovely new life collectively!”
Naturally, folks started speculating whether or not or not they had been relationship. Nonetheless, a supply tells E! Information, they aren’t and easily determined to attend the marriage with one another as a result of “they’re each single.”
The supply made it clear it was “not a date.”
Earlier this month, the 2 sparked relationship rumors after they had been seen having fun with a dinner in Chicago on Valentine’s Day.
Of their nighttime outing, an onlooker informed us that they had been having a very good time. However the eyewitness identified that they did not seem like in a relationship.
“There wasn’t any apparent PDA outdoors of the standard dialog, jokes and laughing,” the eyewitness stated on the time.
A separate insider additionally shared that they’re merely friends.
“They’ve frolicked earlier than. They get alongside and actually like one another however they are not a pair,” the insider defined. “They’re pals.”
Followers of Chris will recall that simply two months in the past, he and Katie Morton known as off their engagement after turning into unique throughout Bachelor in Paradise.
“We have reached some extent in our story the place we agree it is best to go our separate methods,” Chris shared in an Instagram submit over the information. “Now we have chosen to like and respect one another as pals as a result of that is the bottom of our relationship, and it is what’s most pure for us.”
He added, “We’re extremely grateful for the help we have acquired from our household, pals and everybody who supported us all through our journey—from Paradise to this second.”
Wealthy Fury/Getty Photos for New York Journal
Katie additionally commented on her breakup throughout an interview with iHeartRadio’s Assist! I Suck at Courting podcast.
“We had some good instances after we would see one another, however it was few and much between,” she informed co-hosts Dean Unglert and Jared Haibon. “I believe it comes all the way down to effort on each ends.”
Katrina appeared on Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor, which is at the moment nonetheless airing. She was despatched dwelling on the primary night time, sadly.
E! Is In all places
This content material is on the market custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our US version?
E! Is In all places
This content material is on the market custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our Canadian version?
E! Is In all places
This content material is on the market custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our UK version?
E! Is In all places
This content material is on the market custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our Australian version?
E! Is In all places
This content material is on the market custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our Asia version?
E! ist überall
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Model anschauen?
E! Is In all places
This content material is on the market custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our German version?
E! est partout
Une model adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public worldwide. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
E! Is In all places
This content material is on the market custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our French version?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?