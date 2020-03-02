avalanche-goalie-pavel-francouz-named-nhl’s-third-star-of-the-week

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
One other week, one other honor for the Avalanche’s Pavel Francouz.
Colorado’s goaltender was named the NHL’s third star of the week Monday after going 3-0-Zero with a .946 save proportion and a pair of.00 goals-against common.
Francouz, 29, was named the league’s first star final week after main the Avs to a 3-0-1 file. He’s on a six-game profitable streak coming into Monday’s recreation.
On the season, he has a 19-5-Three file with a 2.24 GAA and .929 save proportion.
