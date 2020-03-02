avalanche-goalie-pavel-francouz-named-nhl’s-third-star-of-the-week

One other week, one other honor for the Avalanche’s Pavel Francouz.

Colorado’s goaltender was named the NHL’s third star of the week Monday after going 3-0-Zero with a .946 save proportion and a pair of.00 goals-against common.

Francouz, 29, was named the league’s first star final week after main the Avs to a 3-0-1 file. He’s on a six-game profitable streak coming into Monday’s recreation.

On the season, he has a 19-5-Three file with a 2.24 GAA and .929 save proportion.

