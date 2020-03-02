authorities-searching-for-rafael-vega-rodriguez-after-firing-shots-at-fbi-agents,-reading-police-during-shootout

READING, Pa. (CBS) — The FBI and Studying police are asking for the general public’s help in finding a person who shot at investigators on Sunday evening. Police say round midnight Sunday, 38-year-old Rafael Vega-Rodriguez, of Studying, shot at FBI brokers on the 300 block of Greenwich Avenue.

Brokers returned fireplace, and one among Rodriguez’s accomplices was shot. He was taken to the hospital and his accidents should not thought of life-threatening.

No FBI brokers had been injured throughout Sunday evening’s taking pictures or Monday’s occasions.

Authorities say Rodriguez is roughly 5-foot-3, 145 kilos, balding, with tattoos on his left arm and left hand.

He ought to be thought of armed and harmful.

CBS3’s Alecia Reid reviews there have been no less than 5 blasts that seemed like dynamite on Gordon Avenue the place authorities believed Rodriguez was holed up. The FBI had been canvassing a house on Gordon Avenue since Sunday evening, however after going inside they discovered he was not in the home.

United States Lawyer William McSwain stated neighbors weren’t in any hazard.

“Some of the sounds that they heard were breaches in the house to clear the house and make sure the FBI SWAT team could go in safely to see if Mr. Vega-Rodriguez was in there,” he stated.

All of the streets surrounding Gordon have been closed off since Sunday evening.

Frustration started to brew amongst neighbors who had been making an attempt to determine what was taking place.

Whoever was house was not allowed to come back out and whoever was exterior needed to keep exterior. That had been the case since Monday morning.

However officers say the streets will reopen quickly.

The FBI is providing a reward of as much as $10,000 for info resulting in Rodriguez’s arrest and conviction.

They’re asking anybody with info on him or his whereabouts to contact us at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

United States Lawyer William McSwain is on the scene.