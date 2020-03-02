authorities-report-second-coronavirus-death-in-us



10:35 PM



The states of Oregon and Rhode Island each introduced their second presumptive constructive instances of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

“The second case is an grownup family contact of the primary presumptive case. The second grownup will not be hospitalized and is recovering,” the Oregon Well being Authority stated Sunday.

The Rhode Island case is a youngster and is at residence with “gentle signs,” the state’s Well being Division stated Sunday. As well as, a 3rd particular person with gentle signs is being examined. Each {the teenager} and the particular person being examined, a girl in her 30s, went on the identical journey to Europe as the person who examined constructive for coronavirus Sunday morning.

The journey was organized by Saint Raphael Academy, which will likely be closed this week, in line with the RIDOH.

“All 38 of the individuals who went on this journey will likely be self-monitoring for signs at residence for 14 days with public well being supervision,” the Well being Division stated. “They’ve been instructed to not go to highschool or work and to stay at residence for these 14 days.”