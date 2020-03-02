authorities-report-second-coronavirus-death-in-us

11:19 PM
South Korea studies 476 new instances
South Korea reported 476 new confirmed instances of the novel coronavirus, in line with Reuters, bringing the whole variety of confirmed instances within the nation to 4,212. As well as, two extra deaths had been reported, elevating South Korea’s demise toll to 22, the Korea Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention studies.
South Korea has probably the most confirmed instances outdoors of China.
10:35 PM
Oregon and Rhode Island each announce second presumptive instances
The states of Oregon and Rhode Island each introduced their second presumptive constructive instances of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.
“The second case is an grownup family contact of the primary presumptive case. The second grownup will not be hospitalized and is recovering,” the Oregon Well being Authority stated Sunday.
The Rhode Island case is a youngster and is at residence with “gentle signs,” the state’s Well being Division stated Sunday. As well as, a 3rd particular person with gentle signs is being examined. Each {the teenager} and the particular person being examined, a girl in her 30s, went on the identical journey to Europe as the person who examined constructive for coronavirus Sunday morning.
The journey was organized by Saint Raphael Academy, which will likely be closed this week, in line with the RIDOH.
“All 38 of the individuals who went on this journey will likely be self-monitoring for signs at residence for 14 days with public well being supervision,” the Well being Division stated. “They’ve been instructed to not go to highschool or work and to stay at residence for these 14 days.”
10:23 PM
Florida pronounces two presumptive constructive instances
Two sufferers in Florida have examined constructive for the novel coronavirus, the Florida Division of Well being stated Sunday. These are the primary confirmed instances within the state.
“One grownup resident of Hillsborough County and one grownup resident of Manatee County,” the division stated. “Each people are remoted and being appropriately cared for.”
“Our well being care professionals all through the state are implementing the suitable protocols and are prepared to reply,” the division added.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a public well being emergency following the announcement.
“I hereby direct the Florida Division of Well being to make its personal determinations as to quarantine, isolation and different crucial public well being interventions as permitted below Florida legislation,” DeSantis stated within the defalcation.
9:54 PM
A number of folks quarantined in Nebraska set to depart Monday
A number of folks quarantined at UNMC/Nebraska Medical Heart are scheduled to depart Monday, Nebraska Medication stated in a press release Sunday. A complete of 15 individuals who had been evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off the coast of Japan had been transported to UNMC/Nebraska Medical Heart for quarantine in February.
“Governor Pete Ricketts will be a part of different state, native and federal officers at an occasion tomorrow to mark the start of exits for a number of folks being monitored for the coronavirus,” the assertion stated.
9:08 PM
Second demise reported in Washington state
A second particular person died Sunday from the novel coronavirus in Washington state, in line with the state’s division of well being. The affected person was a person in his 70s with underlying well being issues in line with King County Public Well being.
Each deaths in Washington occurred in King County.
As well as, a 3rd presumptive constructive case was reported in Snohomish County on Sunday.
“The brand new case is a male in his 40s, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. The person is in crucial situation,” a press release from the Snohomish Well being District stated. Thus far, there have been 13 confirmed instances in Washington state.
7:59 PM
First case reported in New York state
The primary case of coronavirus in New York state has been confirmed, in line with Governor Andrew Cuomo. The affected person is a girl in her late 30s who contracted the illness whereas touring in Iran, in line with a press release from Cuomo.
The affected person is in isolation at her residence and isn’t in severe situation, the assertion says.
“There isn’t any purpose for undue nervousness — the final threat stays low in New York,” Cuomo stated.
New York Metropolis Mayor Invoice de Blasio stated on Twitter, “Our well being authorities have been in a state of excessive alert for weeks, and are absolutely ready to reply.”
New York Metropolis Well being Commissioner Oxiris Barbot stated the division has “already recognized shut contacts of the affected person, who could have been uncovered, and can take applicable measures.”
“Regardless of this growth, New Yorkers stay at low threat for contracting #COVID-19,” she stated.
8:38 PM
Crowds shrink at St. Peter’s Sq. as Italy coronavirus instances surge
With Italy’s instances surging to almost 1,700 folks, numbers of the devoted had been noticeably down on the Pope’s handle on Sunday. Greater than 60 international locations at the moment are reporting instances, Italy being the toughest hit nation outdoors Asia.
5:32 PM / March 1, 2020
Ecuador studies 5 new instances of coronavirus
Ecuador’s Public Well being Ministry reported 5 new instances of coronavirus, who all of them had are available contact with the nation’s first confirmed case. That affected person, an aged lady, is in intensive care, Minister of Well being Catalina Andramuño stated.
4:00 PM / March 1, 2020
Bloomberg calls Trump’s “hoax” remark about Democrats and coronavirus “irresponsible”
Mike Bloomberg criticized President Trump’s use of the phrase “hoax” to characterize the Democrats’ response to the coronavirus pandemic. He advised Scott Pelley the president was being irresponsible and will have been extra of a pacesetter in such a time of potential disaster. Bloomberg was interviewed by Pelley on Saturday in Virginia for a report that may proven Sunday night time on “60 Minutes.”
“I discover it incomprehensible that the president would do one thing as inane as calling it a hoax, which he did final night time in South Carolina,” Bloomberg advised Pelley.
“He stated that the Democrats making a lot of it’s a Democratic hoax,” Pelley identified. “Not that the virus was a hoax.”
“That is as much as the scientists and the docs as as to whether there’s a downside,” Bloomberg responded. “All of them, world wide, say that it’s in some locations, and has monumental potential to turn out to be one elsewhere. And it’s simply ignorant and irresponsible to not get up and be the chief and say, ‘We do not know, however we now have to organize for the truth that, whether it is, we now have the medicines and the construction and the data to take care of it.'”
3:44 PM / March 1, 2020
Well being Secretary Alex Azar says he’s investigating coronavirus whistleblower criticism
Well being and Human Companies (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar stated he’s personally concerned in inspecting allegations raised by a whistleblower that company staff who helped quarantined American evacuees from Wuhan, China, lacked correct coaching and protecting gear. He additionally denied any attainable publicity to the coronavirus led to its unfold on the West Coast.
“We’re aggressively trying to see whether or not there’s validity to the issues,” Azar stated Sunday on “Face the Nation.” “What the American folks have to know is that we now have handed properly over 14 days since any HHS worker had contact with the people concerned. No one is symptomatic. No one has the illness.”
A whistleblower filed a criticism with the Workplace of Particular Counsel alleging the company despatched greater than a dozen staff to obtain American evacuees from Wuhan, the place the coronavirus outbreak originated, who had neither “correct coaching for an infection management or applicable protecting gear.”
The whistleblower, an worker with the Administration for Youngsters and Households at HHS, warned that the workers could have been uncovered to the lethal virus since they hadn’t been educated in utilizing the protecting gear and had face-to-face contact with evacuees.
In line with the criticism, the employees did not present signs indicating they had been contaminated and weren’t examined for coronavirus.
Learn extra about Azar’s feedback right here.
3:46 PM / March 1, 2020
Research: Coronavirus might have been spreading undetected for six weeks in Washington state
Trevor Bedford, a computational biologist at Fred Hutchinson Most cancers Analysis Heart in Seattle, tweeted Saturday an evaluation of a specimen from a brand new case in Snohomish County intently matched the specimen of the primary recognized coronavirus case within the U.S., an individual who had traveled not too long ago from Wuhan, China. He stated that signifies the virus has been spreading undetected in Washington for six weeks.
“I imagine we’re dealing with an already substantial outbreak in Washington State that was not detected till now on account of slim case definition requiring direct journey to China,” Bedford wrote.
Bedford stated it appeared they had been a couple of hundred instances.
Two new instances of the coronavirus had been reported not too long ago within the Seattle space, in line with officers with the Washington State Division of Well being. KIRO-TV studies the instances are presently being categorised as “presumptive positives,” which suggests a take a look at has come again constructive on the Public Well being Laboratory and is pending affirmation from the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention.
3:33 PM / March 1, 2020
Variety of international locations affected by coronavirus will increase to 64
The overall variety of international locations with confirmed instances of conoravirus elevated Sunday to 64. Nations becoming a member of the listing in current days embrace Iceland, Luxembourg, Armenia, Czech Republic and the Dominican Republican.
In line with the World Well being Group, there are a minimum of 87,137 instances of the illness throughout these international locations. There have been 2,995 deaths globally, with the demise toll outdoors China at 122.
3:27 PM / March 1, 2020
Delta and American Airways briefly droop service to Milan
Delta and American Airways introduced Sunday they might be briefly suspended service to Milan.
Delta stated its final eastbound flight from JFK to Milan will depart Monday, March 2, and the final westbound flight from Milan to JFK will depart Tuesday, March 3. Service to and from Milan will resume beginning Might 1 and Might 2, respectively.
Delta’s each day flights between New York and Atlanta to Rome will proceed.
American Airways stated it will be suspending flights from each Miami and New York to Milan by way of April 25, 2020. American Airways stated this determination was primarily based on a discount in demand, and it will try to accommodate vacationers by way of different airways.