authorities-are-responding-to-a-shooting-that-took-place-inside-of-trick-daddy’s-restaurant-in-miami-(exclusive-details)

Roommates, authorities are responding to. taking pictures that befell within Trick Daddy’s restaurant in Miami!

In line with a watch witness on the scene, we had been advised a person bumped into Sunday’s Eatery in Miami, and commenced to fireside a gun. As of now, our witness can verify, that one individual has been injured. The sufferer has not but been identities and it’s not instantly away from their situation!

Whereas Trick Daddy is the proprietor of the restaurant, it’s not clear whether or not or not he was within the institution on the time of the taking pictures.

