Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in U.S.

SEATTLE (AP) — Well being officers in Washington state mentioned Sunday night time {that a} second individual had died from the coronavirus — a person in his 70s from a nursing facility close to Seattle the place dozens of individuals have been sick and had been examined for the virus.

Researchers mentioned earlier the virus could have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state.

In a press release, Public Well being—Seattle & King County mentioned the person died Saturday. On Friday, well being officers mentioned a person in his 50s died of coronavirus, the primary dying from the virus within the U.S.. Each had underlying well being situations, and each have been being handled at a hospital in Kirkland, Washington, east of Seattle.

Washington state now has 12 confirmed circumstances.

State and native authorities stepped up testing for the sickness because the variety of new circumstances grew nationwide, with new infections introduced in California, Florida, Illinois, Rhode Island, New York and Washington state.

Authorities within the Seattle space reported 4 new circumstances Sunday night time, together with the person who died. Two well being care employees in California have been additionally identified. Of the brand new Washington state circumstances, two have been girls, one in her 80s and one other in her 90s. Each have been in vital situation. A person in his 70s was additionally in vital situation. All three have been from the LifeCare nursing facility in Kirkland, Washington, the place well being officers mentioned 50 individuals are sick and being examined for the virus.

On Sunday night time, the Worldwide Affiliation of Fireplace Fighters mentioned 25 members who responded to requires assist on the nursing facility are being quarantined.

The primary U.S. case was a Washington state man who had visited China, the place the virus first emerged, however a number of current circumstances within the U.S. have had no recognized connection to vacationers.

In California, two well being care employees within the San Francisco Bay space who cared for an earlier coronavirus affected person have been identified with the virus on Sunday, the Alameda and Solano counties mentioned in a joint assertion.

The well being care employees are each employed at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville, California, and had publicity to a affected person handled there earlier than being transferred to UC Davis Medical Middle in Sacramento, the assertion mentioned. That affected person was the primary individual within the U.S. found to have contracted the coronavirus with no recognized abroad journey.

Alameda County declared a state of emergency on Sunday following the information.

In Oregon, the state Well being Authority mentioned Sunday {that a} second individual within the state examined constructive for the virus. The individual is an grownup in family contact with the primary Oregonian to check constructive and doesn’t want medical consideration, the authority mentioned.

Elsewhere, authorities introduced Sunday a 3rd case in Illinois, a second in Rhode Island and a primary case in New York as anxious Individuals swarmed shops to refill on primary items reminiscent of bottled water, canned meals and bathroom paper.

The sufferers in Rhode Island have been on a college journey to Italy collectively in February. A 3rd individual from the journey is being examined, and the varsity is shutting down for the week.

In New York, officers confirmed Sunday {that a} girl in her late 30s contracted the virus whereas touring in Iran. She has been quarantined to her dwelling in Manhattan.

The Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention mentioned Sunday that it was retesting somebody in San Antonio, Texas, who had been launched from isolation Saturday however later returned after a lab take a look at was “weakly positive.” The affected person had been handled an area medical facility for a number of weeks after coming back from Wuhan, China. The company mentioned the affected person had met the factors for launch and was asymptomatic. Bexar County Choose Nelson Wolff instructed the San Antonio Specific-Information that the affected person was a girl who had come into contact with round a dozen individuals at a resort. Each Wolff and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg expressed issues over the affected person’s preliminary launch in a press release.

Because the fallout continued, Vice President Mike Pence and Well being and Human Companies Secretary Alex Azar sought to reassure the American public that the federal authorities is working to verify state and native authorities are in a position to take a look at for the virus. Each mentioned throughout a spherical of TV speak present appearances Sunday that hundreds extra testing kits had been distributed to state and native officers, with hundreds extra to come back.

“They should know we have the best public health system in the world looking out for them,” Azar mentioned, including that further circumstances shall be reported and the general danger to Individuals is low.

Because the circumstances ticked up, some Individuals stocked up on primary provides — notably in areas with identified circumstances — and commenced to pay attention to the impression on each day life. Shops reminiscent of Costco bought out of bathroom paper, bottled water and hand sanitizer exterior Portland, Oregon, the place a case was introduced Friday. Sports activities video games and practices have been canceled into the approaching faculty week. Some church buildings mentioned they might not supply communion due to fears of viral unfold.

As Individuals ready, researchers on the Fred Hutchinson Most cancers Analysis Middle and the College of Washington on Sunday mentioned they’d proof the virus could have been circulating within the state for as much as six weeks undetected — a discovering that, if true, might imply tons of of undiagnosed circumstances within the space. They posted their analysis on-line, but it surely was not printed in a scientific journal or reviewed by different scientists.

Trevor Bedford, an affiliate professor who introduced the preliminary findings on the virus in Washington state, mentioned on Twitter late Saturday that genetic similarities between the state’s first case on Jan. 20 and a case introduced Friday indicated the newer case could have descended from the sooner one. The Jan. 20 case was the primary recognized case within the U.S.

“I believe we’re facing an already substantial outbreak in Washington State that was not detected until now due to narrow case definition requiring direct travel to China,” he mentioned on Twitter.

Bedford didn’t instantly reply to an e-mail requesting an interview Sunday.

Scientists not affiliated with the analysis mentioned the outcomes didn’t essentially shock them and identified that for many individuals — particularly youthful, more healthy ones — the signs are usually not a lot worse than a flu or unhealthy chilly.

“We think that this has a pretty high rate of mild symptoms and can be asymptomatic. The symptoms are pretty non-specific and testing criteria has been pretty strict, so those combinations of factors means that it easily could have been circulating for a bit without us knowing,” mentioned Justin Lessler, an affiliate professor of epidemiology on the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg College of Public Well being.

Dr. Adam Lauring of College of Michigan referred to as the findings “high quality work” from scientists who’ve carried out related work with the flu virus for years.

“They show their data and they show their work,” Lauring mentioned. “It’s more than a series of tweets” as a result of the researchers again up what they discovered with information that they’ve shared on-line. “If there’s something wrong, someone will find it.”

Dr. Carlos del Rio of Emory College College of Medication mentioned the findings are from revered researchers in genomic sequencing they usually make sense due to the geographic proximity of the 2 circumstances.

“This is a good time to reinforce the things we all should be doing to stop the spread of flu. Wash your hands. Don’t touch your face. If you have a cold, stay home … It’s a good time to remind ourselves of that,” he mentioned.

Pence, named by the president to be the point-person overseeing the federal government’s response, mentioned greater than 15,000 virus testing kits had been launched over the weekend. And, the administration is working with a business supplier to distribute 50,000 extra, he mentioned.

The vice chairman mentioned testing was among the many first points raised by governors he’s spoken with to date. A number of states have begun their very own testing, together with Washington state, Oregon and Illinois.

“We’re leaning into it,” Pence mentioned.

Azar mentioned greater than 3,600 individuals have already got been examined for coronavirus and the potential exists to check 75,000 individuals. He forecast a “radical expansion of that” within the coming weeks.

Pence and Azar spoke a day after President Donald Trump accredited new restrictions on worldwide journey to stop the unfold inside the U.S. of the brand new virus, which originated in China. There are actually greater than 80,000 circumstances worldwide and about 3,000 deaths.

The variety of recognized coronavirus circumstances within the U.S. had reached no less than 80 as of Sunday, counting individuals evacuated from a cruise ship and Wuhan.

Trump mentioned Saturday at a White Home information convention that he was fascinated with closing the southern border with Mexico as a precaution. Azar mentioned Sunday that Mexico has few coronavirus circumstances and that it might take a dramatic change within the circumstances there to immediate critical consideration of a border shutdown.

The president, Azar mentioned, “was trying to say everything’s on the table.”

“We will take whatever measures are appropriate and necessary to protect the American people, but we don’t forecast doing that any time soon,” he mentioned of closing the border.

___

Flaccus reported from Portland, Oregon. AP writers Darlene Superville in Washington and Chris Grygiel in Seattle contributed.