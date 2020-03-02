australian-gp:-f1-season-opener-‘going-ahead’

Australian GP organisers insist they’re “all techniques go” for the primary race of the 2020 F1 season regardless of considerations concerning the coronavirus outbreak.

The Chinese language GP, scheduled for April, has already been postponed and quite a lot of different sports activities occasions throughout the globe have lately been affected – together with the MotoGP occasions in Qatar and Thailand – resulting in fears concerning the opening F1 races firstly of the season.

The Australian GP is because of kick-off the marketing campaign on March 15, reside on Sky Sports activities F1.

However F1 chairman Chase Carey has already advised Sky Sports activities that the game is shifting forward with the calendar as deliberate, and Australian GP organisers have now issued a press release saying they’re able to host the season-opener.

“We’re all techniques go and gearing up for the 25th Method 1 race in Melbourne subsequent week,” mentioned Australian GP CEO Andrew Westacott. “The ending touches are being placed on the circuit, Method 1 freight and personnel are arriving within the coming days and we’re wanting ahead to opening the gates to the general public on Thursday 12 March.”

The unfold of the virus in Italy has additionally added to fears about F1, on condition that Ferrari, AlphaTauri and tyre producer Pirelli are based mostly near the worst-affected area of the nation.

Westacott added that they’re “intently monitoring” the growing coronavirus state of affairs however that they’ve had assurances from F1.

“The well being and security of everybody on the Method 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020 is paramount,” he said. “The Australian Grand Prix Company has strong well being, security and emergency administration preparations in place at every occasion and we’re working collaboratively with well being companies and associated authorities and emergency companies organisations in addressing this matter.

“We proceed to intently monitor the state of affairs within the lead-up to the Grand Prix and are taking steering from material consultants, together with Victorian and Nationwide Chief Well being Officers and the Australian Well being Safety Principal Committee. At this stage there is no such thing as a indication of additional journey bans, neither is there any indication that Method 1 and the groups won’t be arriving as regular.

“Method 1 has once more confirmed in a single day that the Australian Grand Prix goes forward and we’re wanting ahead to welcoming them and the groups to Melbourne.”

After Australia, the F1 season is because of proceed with the Bahrain GP on March 22, earlier than heading to Vietnam for its inaugural race on April 5.

There may be at the moment a niche within the calendar because of the postponement of China’s Shanghai occasion, earlier than the return of the Dutch GP at Zandvoort on Could 3.

