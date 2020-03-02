australia-edge-nz-to-make-t20-world-cup-semis

Georgia Wareham and Alyssa Healy rejoice a wicket in Australia’s win over New Zealand

Australia Ladies reached the T20 World Cup semi-finals but once more after seeing off New Zealand of their winner-takes-all conflict in Melbourne.

Meg Lanning’s facet certified for at the very least the final 4 of the primary six T20 World Cups they usually made that seven with a four-run victory over their Trans-Tasman rivals at Junction Oval on Monday. SCORECARD

New Zealand reached 81-2 in pursuit of 156 to make the semi-finals for a fifth time – however Australia’s nerves have been eased when leg-spinner Georgia Wareham (3-17) had Sophie Devine (31) and Maddy Inexperienced (28) stumped, having earlier ousted Suzie Bates (14) lbw on evaluation.

Megan Schutt (3-28) then atoned for dropping Inexperienced off Nicola Carey in a 16-run, 15th over by dismissing Amelia Kerr (2) and Hayley Jensen (0) from successive deliveries after which eradicating Anna Peterson (9) in her ultimate over because the White Ferns might muster solely 151-7.

Katey Martin (37no off 18) smashed Ashleigh Gardner for 4 and 6 from the ultimate two balls of the match to cut back the margin of defeat

An emotional Ellyse Perry leaves the sphere with a suspected hamstring damage

Australia completed second in Group A and can now face the winners of Group B, which might but be England, in Thursday’s semi-finals on the Sydney Cricket Floor.

Nevertheless, the Southern Stars have damage considerations over Ellyse Perry, with the all-rounder hobbling off halfway by way of New Zealand’s run chase with an obvious hamstring damage.

Perry (21 off 15) and Rachael Haynes (19no off 8) helped Australia plunder 33 runs from their ultimate three overs after top-scorer Beth Mooney (60 off 50) had fallen to Peterson (2-31).

Beth Mooney scored 60 for Australia at Junction Oval

Mooney’s half-century was her eighth T20I half-century and second in a row after her unbeaten 81 in opposition to Bangladesh in Canberra on Thursday.

Within the battle to keep away from the picket spoon in Group A, Sri Lanka thumped Bangladesh by 9 wickets to sentence their opponents to backside spot.

Either side got here into the competition with three defeats from three but it surely was Sri Lanka who dominated in Melbourne, proscribing Bangladesh to 91-Eight and reaching their goal with 27 balls to spare. SCORECARD

Shashikala Siriwardena bowed out from worldwide cricket in model

Sri Lanka off-spinner Shashikala Siriwardena bagged 4-16 in her ultimate match earlier than retirement as she moved previous 200 worldwide wickets.

Hasini Perera (39no), Chamari Atapattu (30) and Anushka Sanjeewani (16no) have been the one batters required within the run chase as Sri Lanka completed fourth in Group A.

